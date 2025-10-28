HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mandhana Still World No 1 In ODIs!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 28, 2025 16:02 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana achieved a career-best rating of 828 in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for Batters following her good showing in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana strengthened her position as the World No 1 batter in Women's ODI Cricket following her stellar performances against New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Mandhana's 109 against New Zealand and an unbeaten 34 against Bangladesh in the last two games lifted her to career-best rating of 828 in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for Batters -- nearly 100 points ahead of Australia's Ash Gardner, who is second on 731. 

Gardner climbed six spots following an unbeaten century against England during the ongoing tournament, said ICC in a media release.

Mandhana has been in phenomenal form, having been named ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025 for her contributions in the ODI series against Australia that preceded the World Cup.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt also moved into the top three with a jump of two spots, thanks to innings of 90 and 31.

England's Amy Jones, meanwhile, entered the top 10 with a four-spot climb to ninth (656), while Annabel Sutherland enjoyed the biggest jump of those in the top 40, moving 16 spots to 16th (613).

Pratika Rawal, despite missing the remainder of the tournament due to injury, entered the top 30 at 27th position with a rating of 564,

reflecting her consistent performances.

Spin has played a big part at the tournament, and the rankings jumps reflect the work of several to shine.

Sophie Ecclestone stays top of the Women's ODI Bowling Rankings (747). However, she has a new rival chasing her in second in leg-spinner Alana King, fresh off a seven-wicket haul against South Africa, according to ICC.

 

King moved five places with a career-high rating of 698, edging teammate Ash Gardner, forced to drop a spot to third (689).

Pakistan's Nashra Sundhu entered a tie for 10th place with South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba, both on 610, while fast bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland also advanced one position to fourth and seventh, respectively.

Another exponent of left-arm orthodox, Linsey Smith, was the biggest mover in the week, up 24 spots to 36th (444).

Gardner's exploits have cemented her No.1 position in the all-rounder stakes (rating 503), though she has a new No.2 behind her in Kapp, who overtakes West Indies' Hayley Matthews with a rating of 422.

Sutherland's work meanwhile takes her to fourth, with teammate King into the top 10 with a move of three spots to 262.

