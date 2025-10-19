Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh in survival battle

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate the fall of a wicket at the women's World Cup. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Their campaign in disarray, Sri Lanka will hope for some respite as they seek a maiden win in the women's World Cup when they take on another struggling outfit in Bangladesh, in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have two points in their account, both earned from rain washed-out matches. Three defeats in five matches have placed the World Cup co-hosts second last in the eight-team competition.

Bangladesh have fared a tad better. Their victory over bottom-placed Pakistan helped them open their account in the points' table, but despite running formidable South Africa and England close, they could not get over the line.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in a desperate situation to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Much will depend on other results going their way if they win both their remaining matches.

None of the eight teams are out of the race for the semi-finals yet, though two spots have been already booked, by Australia and South Africa.

India, England and New Zealand are placed above and have better chances of making the final four.

Sri Lanka must be particularly pleased to move out of rain-hit Colombo, where two of their matches were washed out, incessant rains taking away any possibility of Chamari Athapaththu's side using the home advantage, as six of their seven matches were scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium.

While there is no imminent rain threat in Navi Mumbai, the weather will remain hot and humid for the day-night match at the DY Patil stadium's first of four fixtures confirmed for the tournament, including one semi-final.

However, the island nation's team will have to return to Colombo for their final fixture against Pakistan hoping the weather allows a full game, but, then, even that would not be enough as Sri Lanka are now dependent on other results.

Sri Lanka will not only have to win their last two matches but also hope India lose their remaining three matches and hope that England beat New Zealand.

Similarly, Bangladesh will have to win their last two matches, against Sri Lanka and India, and hope England does them a favour by beating New Zealand and India.

Bangladesh may feel they are better-placed than Sri Lanka in terms of how they have performed across departments, but still fielding is one area in which the Nigar Sultana-led side will have to make significant improvements.

Bangladesh will also look to emulate their batting show from the contest against South Africa in which they put up 232 for 6 in the first half, producing an all-round show, but eventually failed to defend the target.

They will also draw a lot of heart from having England on the mat in a low-scoring game, having reduced the opponent to 78/5 while chasing 179.

Coming off a 10-wicket hammering against South Africa in a rain-truncated game, Sri Lanka will have to pick themselves up and look to emulate their batting show which they had produced against New Zealand, piling up 258 for six.

Teams (from):

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain & wicktkeeper), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani (vice-captain & wicketkeeper), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Piumi Wathsala, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Match starts: 15.00 IST.