Shafali, Smriti go berserk during net session

Shafali, Smriti go berserk during net session

Source: PTI
October 28, 2025 21:43 IST

IMAGE: Shafali Verma returned to India's ODI setup after more than a year, following an injury to in-form opener Pratika Rawal. Photograph: BCCI

A last minute addition to the India squad, Shafali Verma looked to make the most of the team's training session under lights on Tuesday ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup semifinal against the mighty Australia, in Navi Mumbai.

Shafali was drafted into the side on Monday after opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the tournament following injuries to her knee and ankle suffered during their last league match against Bangladesh.

India will take on seven-time champions Australia in the second semifinals on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Shafali began the session with some catching practice, before padding up to bat alongside the Indian top order at the University Ground.

Shafali did not shy away from unleashing her powerful hits, both along the ground and in the air, but on a few occasions the sweep shots did not come out as well as she intended. She spent more than an hour batting.

Shafali then moved inside to face four of India's frontline bowlers Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav to carry on her batting session after which she rolled her arms over.

 

But undoubtedly, it was the in-form vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who stole the limelight even in the nets. Mandhana went about her session fluently to hit some crisp drives and even lofted hits which cleared the ropes with ease at both the training venues.

No. 3 batter Harleen Deol also showed aggressive intent during the nets while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues spent time facing net bowlers.

In a positive development, Richa Ghosh began with keeping drills against net bowlers who bowled both spin and fast before the India wicketkeeper-batter padded up for her turn to have a hit in the nets, which she did without any visible discomfort.

She was rested from the last league game against Bangladesh with concerns over her fitness.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
