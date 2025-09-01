Women's World Cup prize money hits historic high

Women's World Cup champs to get nearly Rs 40 cr pay cheque, biggest ever in tournament's history

IMAGE: Australia's Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The winners of the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will receive the biggest-ever prize money in the history of the tournament, a massive hike from USD 1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) in the previous edition to USD 4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore), the sport's global governing body announced on Monday.

The 13th edition of the global showpiece event, beginning on September 30, is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Overall, the the eight-team event will witness nearly a three-fold increase in prize money, with the ICC announcing a total prize purse of USD 13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore approx) for the mega event.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a staggering four-fold increase in prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to be hosted by India from 30 September to 2 November.

The ICC sets a new benchmark for women's cricket as champions walk away with a record USD 4.48 million in prize money," said a statement from the global cricket body.

"The overall prize money at the eight-team tournament totals USD 13.88 million, which is a rise of 297 per cent from the USD 3.5 million (Rs 31 crore approx) at the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022. The total prize pot eclipses the prize money at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which had total prize money of USD 10 million (Rs 88.26 crore approx)."

The runners-up will now receive USD 2.24 million (Rs 19.77 crore approx), an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the USD 600,000 (Rs 5.30 crore) England received for reaching the final, while the two losing semi-finalists will be richer by USD 1.12 million (Rs 9.89 crore approx) -- up from USD 300,000 (Rs 2.65 crore approx) in 2022) each.

The group-stage win will earn the victors USD 34,314 (Rs 30.29 lakhs). The teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home USD 700,000 (Rs 62 lakh approx) each and those in seventh and eighth place will earn USD 280,000 (Rs 24.71 lakh approx). Each participating team will take home USD 250,000 (Rs 22 lakh approx).

ICC said the move is aimed at increasing the popularity of women's cricket worldwide and to bring about a parity with men's cricket.

"The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024," the statement added.

The winner of the tournament, to be held across five venues - Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka - will receive USD 4.48 million, a 239 per cent increase from the USD1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years ago. The winners' purse at the last Men's World Cup was USD 4 million (Rs 35.31 crore approx).

ICC chairman Jay Shah said it was a move to prioritise women's cricket and was a "defining milestone" for the game.

"This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women's cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally."

The ICC statement added that the prize money increase underscores the global body's ambition to deliver a world-class Women's Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

"Women's cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate. We call upon all stakeholders, fans, media, partners, and Member Boards, to join us in championing the women's game and ensuring it receives the recognition and respect it deserves."