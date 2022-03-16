News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's World Cup PHOTOS: India vs England

Women's World Cup PHOTOS: India vs England

Source: PTI
March 16, 2022 09:54 IST
Images from the Women's World Cup match between India and England, in Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday

Indian cricket team

IMAGE: Egland’s Charlie Dean celebrates the wicket of Pooja Vastrakar. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Inconsistency returned to haunt Indian batters as they produced a below-par effort to be bundled out for a meagre 134 by defending champions England in an ICC Women's World Cup league stage match, in Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday.

 

Richa Ghosh

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh is run out. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Previous game's centurion Smriti Mandhana (35) top-scored, while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh made 33 before England bowled out India in 36.2 overs after opting to field first.

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana top scored with 35. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

It was in sharp contrast to India's performance against the West Indies in their last match when they rode on centuries from Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to post 317 for 8, their highest total in the history of the showpiece event.

Charlie Dean (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for England while Anya Shrubsole also chipped in with two wickets as the Indians failed to build a decent partnership.

Indian cricket team

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma walks off after being run out by Kate Cross. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Having suffered three defeats from as many matches so far, it is a must-win match for title holders and four-time champions England.

 

Source: PTI
