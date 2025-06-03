HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Women's World Cup: Pakistan not playing in India

June 03, 2025 00:01 IST

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Politically-estranged India and Pakistan, who have not played a bilateral series since 2013, will play their matches in neutral venues. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Pakistan will play all their women's 50-over World Cup matches in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo when India hosts this year's tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Politically-estranged India and Pakistan, who have not played a bilateral series since 2013, will play their matches in neutral venues when either country hosts an ICC event, the sport's global governing body announced in December.

"The venues for the knockouts are dependent on Pakistan qualifying as two alternative venues have been identified for one semi-final and the final," the ICC said.

"Colombo will be the venue for the first semi-final and the final only if Pakistan qualify for those stages."

 

Bengaluru, where the tournament will start with India playing in the opening match, will host the final on November 2 if Pakistan are knocked out earlier in the tournament, the ICC added.

Bengaluru will also stage the second semi-final on October 30, a day after the first semi-final in Colombo or Guwahati. Visakhapatnam and Indore are the two other host cities for the eight-team tournament.

India played all their matches in Dubai when Pakistan hosted the men's Champions Trophy this year, including the final which they won.

Both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League were suspended last month amid clashes between the two countries following an attack targeting tourists that killed 26 people in Kashmir in April. Matches resumed after a ceasefire was announced.

The neutral venue arrangement between the countries will also be in place for the men's T20 World Cup in 2026, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka, and the women's T20 World Cup in 2028 in Pakistan.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
