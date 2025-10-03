Women's World Cup: 'Pakistan not a threat to India'

'For India, the best solution would be to try and remove all these outside noises and focus on the game ahead. The kind of experience the Indian side has got, especially the support staff, they will put up a very good performance without really bothering about such controversy.'

IMAGE: The in-form India women's team will take on Pakistan in a much-anticipated clash in the ICC World Cup in Colombo on Sunday, October 5 . Photograph: BCCI

Former wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes the recent Asia Cup row will have a cascading effect on India's ICC Women's World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo, but said Harmanpreet Kaur's side will not be overly concerned about "outside noise" as the gulf between the two sides is too vast.

India had refused to shake hands with Pakistan during the Asia Cup in the UAE, where the arch-rivals met thrice, including the final. After winning the title, the Indian team also declined to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is both the ACC President and Pakistan's federal interior minister.

Asked if the Indian players would be under pressure heading into Sunday's match, Karim said: "Yes, I think so... that is why India and Pakistan have become a big clash, even in the Women's World Cup. Otherwise, I don't think it would have mattered so much, because India has played against Pakistan before in the past," Karim told reporters during a JioStar programme.

Following the precedent set by the Indian men's cricket team during the Asia Cup, Harmanpreet and her side also will not engage in customary handshakes with Pakistan players in Colombo.

"Because of the so-called controversy that hangs over your head... I'm sure that the Indian team management and the players would have worked on this kind of simulation so that they're able to perform even when something like this is on top of your mind.

"For India, the best solution would be to try and remove all these outside noises and focus on the game ahead. The kind of experience the Indian side has got, especially the support staff, they will put up a very good performance without really bothering about such controversy," he added.

Asked if the tension could escalate again, the 57-year-old said: "Not to that extent, not to that level. But I think the BCCI has made its stance very clear that the Indian women's team will also behave in the same manner as the Indian men's team did in the Asia Cup.

"By which it means that I don't think the Indian women's team will also be shaking hands with the Pakistani cricketers. So that stance has been very clear. And I think India will stick to that.

"Once you are done away with all that controversy and then you concentrate on the game, then it becomes very easy. Initially, maybe a little bit here and there. But I think once you get on to the field, then I think everybody would love to focus on the game," he noted.

Assessing the quality of the two teams, Karim said: "India versus Pakistan in women's cricket especially, we have seen a huge gulf in terms of quality. Indian women's team is far ahead in terms of resources, in terms of skill set, the kind of support that the Indian women's team receives from BCCI, all that matters in the end.

"I think this huge divide goes to show that India has moved ahead of a team like Pakistan. They are not a threat. But there are worthy opponents. Once you get on to the field, you possibly can't take any team lightly. I think India would be well advised to do their homework."

Speaking about key Pakistani players, Karim said: "Sidra Amin is quite an exciting batter. She got back-to-back hundreds against South Africa, which is quite an achievement. Then the young captain Fatima Sana has come up with some very good performances. So, India will prepare well against Pakistan."

Reflecting on the broader challenges India may face in their World Cup campaign, Karim said: "One, it is a very long tournament, which means for India, the biggest challenge would be to sustain some good form.

"Whether it is from an individual perspective or from a team's perspective. So, for someone like Smriti Mandana to maintain that kind of form for the entire duration of the tournament, that is going to be a huge challenge."

Karim said it will be important for the players to remain in top shape for the length of the ICC showpiece.

"Number two is the fitness level. You are hopping across different venues, so it is very important that you remain fit, especially the so-called match-winners of the Indian side, experienced players. There has to be very strong work on recovery as soon as possible.

"Thirdly there will be pressure because expectations have gone up. We keep talking about India as a strong contender to lift this time the World Cup. So, I think that pressure also will build up," he added.