'Chance for India women to create history'

This Indian team has been on the rise for a while and this time around, we want to take those big strides and break the barrier by winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, says captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

IMAGE: India come close to lifting the World Cup trophy on two previous occasions, the latest being in 2017 when the team, led by Mithali Raj, lost a thrilling final to England at Lord's. Photograph: BCCI

I have often been asked what this World Cup means to me and the Indian cricket team. My answer to that question is straightforward - It's a chance to create history.



It’s a home World Cup for all of us and we want to make it special for all our supporters who have stood behind the team throughout our journey. While it is an absolute honour to be leading the Indian side, that too in a home World Cup, the team and I are motivated to make the tournament memorable as we aspire to win the Trophy.



The journey in the buildup to this World Cup has been enriching as it has given us a chance to learn, unlearn and relearn in our quest to get better as a team. It has not only brought the team even closer but has also reignited the fire within us to get our hands on an ICC Trophy. While the team’s wait for the elusive ICC trophy is still on, this Indian team has been on the rise for a while and this time around, we want to take those big strides and break the barrier by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.



The competition like it always has been, is stiff, but the team has complete belief in its skills, preparations and tenacity to overcome any challenge that comes its way. The recent results, playing at home and away, have been encouraging for the team as well and we are keen to build onto that momentum come the World Cup.

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Photograph: BCCI

Our preparations have been on track with our preparation camps in Vizag and before that at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The camps have been extremely helpful as they have helped us fine tune our game right before the World Cup.



There is a healthy mix of youth and experience in our World Cup squad across all the departments. There is plenty of batting talent around the group with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry in the mix.



The bowling unit is equally impressive, with Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy accompanying the young and promising Kranti Gaud, N Sree Charani and Radha Yadav. Add to this, the three all-rounders in the form of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur who can turn the tide of the game in India's favour.

The support staff has been equally crucial in creating a wonderful vibe around and within the group; something which I believe will propel us to that elusive ICC title. We have always valued the support given by our fans and we are sure they will be cheering us on this time around as well. Their positive energy has been key to our success, and it will help us even more during this home World Cup.



With a well-balanced squad, a dedicated and focused preparation leading into the tournament and a team which is hungry and determined to succeed, we are entering the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with positivity and belief. This Indian team is eager to thrive in the challenging conditions and ready to write a glorious chapter in the rich history of Indian cricket.



(ICC)