Women's WC: Rain denies Pak chance of win over England

IMAGE: Pakistan were 34 without loss in 6.4 overs when the match was called off due to persistent rain. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Pakistan had a golden chance to script their maiden win over England, but incessant rain forced them to share a point with the four-time champions in their ICC Women's World Cup match, in Colombo, on Wednesday.

Skipper Fatima Sana produced a fiery spell, returning with four wickets, as a disciplined Pakistan attack exploited movement and variable bounce to restrict England to 133 for nine in a rain-curtailed 31-overs-a-side contest.

Chasing a modest target of 113 (DLS method), Pakistan's openers Muneeba Ali (9) and Omaima Sohail (19) provided a steady start, taking the side to 34 for no loss in 6.4 overs before rain returned to halt play once again.

With the downpour refusing to relent, the match was eventually abandoned, also crushing Pakistan's semifinal hopes.

It was a frustrating outcome for Pakistan, who are yet to secure a win in the tournament and remain at the bottom of the standings with three losses.

However, they earned their first point following the washout. They will next face New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

England, on the other hand, moved to the top of the table with seven points — the same as Australia (+1.35) — but ahead on net run rate (+1.86).

Earlier, Pakistan's bowlers had England in all sorts of trouble, reducing them to 79 for seven in 25 overs before rain interrupted play for the first time.

Only three English batters — skipper Heather Knight (18), Sophia Dunkley (11) and Alice Capsey (16) — managed to reach double digits as Pakistan maintained complete control.

After a three-and-a-half-hour break, the match was shortened, allowing Charlotte Dean (33) and Emily Arlott (18) to add a crucial 54-run stand in the final overs to lift England to a fighting total.

Diana Baig provided the early breakthrough with a peach of an inswinger that rattled Tammy Beaumont's stumps in the second over. Fatima then ripped through the middle order, removing Amy Jones (8), Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) and Knight in quick succession.

While Jones was beaten by a sharp nip-backer, Sciver-Brunt chopped one onto her stumps, and Knight fell lbw after an unsuccessful review.

Sadia Iqbal (2/25) further tightened the screws, dismissing Emma Lamb and trapping Dunkley (11) leg before following a successful review. Rameen Shamim also joined the party, removing Capsey (16) with another leg before the verdict upheld on review.

The four-time champions endured a torrid time on a sluggish surface, playing out as many as 117 dot balls before the interruption.

When the play resumed, Dean struck three boundaries and Arlott added two before a mix-up cost the latter her wicket. Dean became Fatima's fourth victim in the final over.

This was the third match of the tournament to be washed out, following the abandoned Sri Lanka vs Australia and Sri Lanka vs New Zealand fixtures.