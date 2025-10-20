HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's WC: Perera leads Sri Lanka rally vs Bangladesh

October 20, 2025 21:03 IST

Hasini Perera

IMAGE: Hasini Perera career-best 85 gave Sri Lanka a fighting total in the women's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

An inspiring spell from Shorna Akter (3/27) helped Bangladesh bowl out Sri Lanka for a modest 202 after Hasini Perera struck a career-best 85 in their must-win women's World Cup match in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Perera (85 off 99 balls, 13x4s, 1x6s) was the fulcrum of Sri Lanka's innings with a maiden fifty, forging two vital stands with Chamari Athapaththu (46) and Nilakshika Silva (37) on the way, but Shorna took away the bragging rights with a fine spell of 10-4-27-3.

Perera's 85, now her highest ODI score, also featured two dropped catches as she was put down on 55 and 63.

 

The Sri Lankan No. 3 had herself to blame for a tired-looking shot late in the innings which not only denied her a deserving century but gave Bangladesh an unexpected opening, which they fully capitalised on.

Sri Lanka appeared to be on course for a daunting first-innings total but a flurry of wickets, which began with Silva being dismissed by Shorna, ending a 74-run fifth wicket stand with Perera which threatened to take the game away for Bangladesh.

Shorna was the architect of Sri Lanka's slide as, after getting Silva caught at short third in the 32nd over, she had Anushka Sanjeewani back in shade for an easy return grab.

And then, in a poor execution of the reverse sweep, the 18-year-old right-arm spinner Shorna's loopy delivery hit Perera on her backfoot in front of the leg stump.

Perera, who displayed a rich array of strokes especially along the ground, paid a hefty price for attempting to reverse sweep from a vertical position and not reaching out to play the ball conventionally, and her challenge against on-field call of out was futile.

From a comfortable 174 for four in the 32nd over and looking set for a big finish, Sri Lanka folded meekly for 202 all-out in 48.4 overs.

Earlier, Athapaththu made a strokeful 46, which included two sixes and six fours, and even as she looked primed for a big knock, it wasn't meant to be.

Athapaththu began with a four through covers but a lofted hit for a six over cover off Marufa Akter (1/36) in the fifth over was the highlight of her innings.

