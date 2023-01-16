News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's U-19 T20 WC: Shafali, Sehrawat help India crush UAE

Women's U-19 T20 WC: Shafali, Sehrawat help India crush UAE

Source: PTI
January 16, 2023 19:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shafali Verma

Skipper Shafali Verma cracked a blistering 78 while opener Shweta Sehrawat sparkled with an unbeaten 74 as India outplayed UAE by 122 runs in the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup in Benoni, South Africa, on Monday.

Shafali (78 off 34 balls) was at her destructive best and joined forced with an equally belligerent Sehrawat (74 not out off 49 deliveries) before Richa Ghosh smacked a 29-ball 49 to help India post an imposing 219 for three at Willowmoore Park.

 

The Indian bowlers then restricted UAE to 97 for five, the result showing the gulf between the two sides.

India have now consolidated their top spot in Group D.

Invited to bat, Shafali, a regular in the India senior team, and Sehrawat, stitched a 111-run stand for the first wicket.

Sehrawat made her intentions clear from the first over, and after playing two dots, she smacked three boundaries to plunder 12 runs.

Shafali followed suit in the next over as she also hit three fours. The 18-year-old got the first maximum of the Indian innings in the fifth over.

Shafali was the aggressor in the partnership as she toyed with the opposition, hitting boundaries at will. She brought up her fifty in style with a four.

The UAE bowlers seemed clueless as Shafali sent the ball to the fence 12 times and over it four times in her fiery 34-ball innings. After hitting three sixes and a four in a span of five balls, Shafali's blazing knock came to an end as she was caught at long-off.

Sehrawat, who remained unbeaten on 92 in the previous game, played the sheet anchor’s role to perfection. She brought up her second successive half-century and looked in complete control.

Misfields and dropped catches only compounded UAE's woes as they gave as many as four reprieves to Richa, who was promoted to number three.

Chasing a 200-plus target, UAE openers looked up to the challenge as Theertha Satish found the boundary four times in the first over.

However, the charge was short lived as Shabnam MD dismissed her in the fifth ball. Fellow opener Lavanya Keny scored a painstakingly slow 54-ball 24 but UAE never seemed in contention.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Small changes' working as Rahane eyes Test comeback
'Small changes' working as Rahane eyes Test comeback
Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for 951 crore
Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for 951 crore
The reason behind India's poor showing in World Cups
The reason behind India's poor showing in World Cups
K'taka: Cong promises Rs 2,000 to women family heads
K'taka: Cong promises Rs 2,000 to women family heads
26-yr-old bull tamer gored to death at TN jallikattu
26-yr-old bull tamer gored to death at TN jallikattu
Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success
Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success
Cruise flagged-off by Modi gets stuck on Day 3
Cruise flagged-off by Modi gets stuck on Day 3

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success

Virat on throwdown trio's contribution to his success

Wasim Akram's Late Swing

Wasim Akram's Late Swing

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances