Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's Test PIX: Mandhana hits fifty; India on top

Women's Test PIX: Mandhana hits fifty; India on top

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 22, 2023 12:45 IST
IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates after completing her half-century on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Australia on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Smriti Mandhana hit a fluent half-century as India continued to hold the upper-hand against Australia, on Day 2 of the one-off Test match, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

 

Mandhana stroked 74 from 106 balls, hitting 12 fours, before she was run out after a misunderstanding with Richa Ghosh, while going for a quick single.

Debutant Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues were unbeaten on 24 each as India went into lunch break on 193/3 in 52 overs in reply to Australia's first innings total of 219 all out.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana bats. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India, who resumed the second day on 98/1, started off patiently with 11 coming from the first eight overs of the day.

Mandhana completed her half-century with a single off Annabel Sutherland in the 26th over. After a watchful start, Mandhana broke the shackles, hitting Ashleigh Gardner for back to back
fours in the 31st over as Tahlia McGrath misfielded both times at mid-off.

Sneh Rana, who came in at No 3 late on Day 1 after the fall of Shafali Verma's wicket, made a patient nine from 57 balls before she was bowled by Gardner after putting 50 runs for the second wicket with Mandhana.

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

A few overs later, Mandhana also made her way back to the pavilion after she was run out by Kim Garth, in the 39th over.

Ghosh, on 14, got a lifeline in the 43rd over when Ellyse Perry put down a simple catch off the bowling of Gardner in the 43rd over.

REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
