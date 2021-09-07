News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's T20I rankings: Shafali retains top spot

Source: PTI
September 07, 2021 19:11 IST
Shafali Verma held on to her top rank with 759 ranking points

IMAGE: Shafali Verma held on to her top rank with 759 ranking points. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI Women/Twitter

Indian teen star Shafali Verma maintained her number one position among women's T20 batters while New Zealand's Sophie Devine is the new joint top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings issued on Tuesday.

Verma held onto her top rank with 759 ranking points, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (716).

 

Another Australian Meg Lanning is at fourth spot with 709 points while Devine also gained a place in the batting charts to jump up to number 5 with 689 points.

Devine showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs with the bat while also returning with figures of 2/26. This has enabled her to jump up a spot and be the joint top-ranked all-rounder alongside England's Natalie Sciver.

Other gainers in the all-rounders’ rankings include India's Deepti Sharma, Australia's Ellyse Perry and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who all gained a spot to jump to no 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies dropped down three spots to seventh.               

In the batting rankings, South Africa's Lizelle Lee was the big gainer, jumping up three spots to the eighth spot in the chart.

In the bowling list, Australia's Megan Schutt gained two spots to reach no 2 in the rankings. Jess Jonassen of Australia also gained a spot to reach no 4.

India's Deepti Sharma also moved up to no 6 while Poonam Yadav remained at eighth.

Hayley Matthews, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against South Africa, has gained seven places to break into the top 15 among bowlers.

Source: PTI
