Women's T20I rankings: Nandni climbs 38 places; Athapaththu reaches new highs

Nandni Sharma surged 38 places after her three-wicket haul against Thailand, while Chamari Athapaththu reached career-best ratings in batting, bowling and all-round performance.

IMAGE: Nandni Sharma came up with an impressive show in India's Asia Cup opener against Thailand, claiming 3/18 in her four overs. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Nandni Sharma climbed 38 places to 112th after taking three for 18 against Thailand.

Chamari Athapaththu remains sixth among batters, third among all-rounders and moved to 33rd among bowlers.

Imesha Dulai reached a career-high 18th place after her 25 against the UAE.

Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary and Marufa Akter also improved after their win over Indonesia.

Nandni Sharma's three-wicket haul against Thailand has lifted the India seamer 38 places to 112th in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings, while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu continued to strengthen her position after a fine all-round display in the Women's Asia Cup.

The Women's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates has already brought significant movement in the latest player rankings.

Athapaththu Reaches Career-Best Marks

Athapaththu made the biggest impact, scoring an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls and taking one for 10 in three overs as Sri Lanka beat the UAE by nine wickets.

The performance kept her sixth in the batting rankings, lifted her three places to 33rd among bowlers and retained her third position among all-rounders.

She also reached career-best rating points in all three categories -- 734 in batting, 552 in bowling and 405 among all-rounders.

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Dulai Rises to Career-High 18th

Sri Lanka opener Imesha Dulai moved four places to a career-best 18th with 625 points after scoring 25 off 18 balls.

Bowler Mithali Ayodhya made an even bigger jump. Her three for 14 against the UAE lifted her 18 places to 70th, with a career-best 444 points. Sugandika Kumari, who took two for 18, climbed five places to 23rd.

Thailand Players Make Gains

Thailand's Nannapat Koncharoenkai moved one place to 29th after scoring 41 off 48 balls against India. Suleeporn Laomi rose five places to joint-63rd after taking three for 26 against India.

Thailand beat Hong Kong by six runs in their opening match but then suffered a 94-run defeat to India.

Bangladesh Rewarded After Big Win

Bangladesh's 71-run victory over Indonesia also produced ranking gains. Sobhana Mostary moved one place to 39th, reaching a career-best rating of 500.

Marufa Akter climbed two places to 37th after taking two for six in three overs.

Associate Players Break into Rankings

Isle of Man's Lucy Barnett moved to joint-67th in the batting rankings after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the Continental Cup in Romania with 257 runs.

Romania's Rebecca Blake also climbed to joint-89th after scoring 197 runs without being dismissed in the tournament. She now has a remarkable T20I batting average of 153.00 from 20 matches.