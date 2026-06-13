Women's T20 World Cup: Wyatt-Hodge ton powers England to crushing win over Sri Lanka

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's unbeaten 105 and Freya Kemp's four-wicket haul powered England to a dominant 87-run victory over Sri Lanka after posting a record Women's T20 World Cup total of 219 for one.

IMAGE: England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge celebrates her century against Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup opener at Edgbaston on Friday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points Danni Wyatt-Hodge scored an unbeaten 105 and shared a 135-run opening partnership with Amy Jones to guide England to a record 219 for one.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's quickfire 46 not out helped England finish strongly, with 26 runs coming off the final over of the innings.

Freya Kemp claimed four for 22 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 132, handing England an 87-run win in their Women's T20 World Cup opener.

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Danni Wyatt-Hodge struck a magnificent unbeaten century as England launched their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic 87-run victory over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on Friday.

Wyatt-Hodge's brilliant 105 not out off 62 balls powered England to a record-breaking 219 for one, their highest-ever total in a Women's T20 World Cup and the second-highest T20I score in the team's history.

The experienced opener shared a commanding 135-run opening partnership with Amy Jones, who made 53 off 38 balls, laying the foundation for England's dominant display.

IMAGE: Amy Jones plays a shot en route to her 53 off 38 balls. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

After being asked to bat first, England made a steady start before accelerating towards the end of the powerplay to reach 51 without loss after six overs. Wyatt-Hodge and Jones kept the scoreboard moving with a mix of boundaries and quick running between the wickets as Sri Lanka struggled to contain them.

Jones survived two dropped chances, on 12 and 48, before bringing up her seventh T20I half-century. She was eventually dismissed in the 14th over when she mistimed Malki Madara and was caught by captain Chamari Athapaththu at mid-off.

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England Batters Punish Sri Lanka

However, the breakthrough did little to slow England's momentum. Nat Sciver-Brunt, recently back from injury, produced an aggressive unbeaten 46 off just 22 balls to further punish the Sri Lankan attack.

Wyatt-Hodge reached her third international century with a sweep for four and finished the innings in style with another boundary off the final ball. England smashed 26 runs in the last over, setting another tournament record.

IMAGE: Lauren Bell celebrates the wicket of Vishmi Gunarathne. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The century capped a memorable few weeks for Wyatt-Hodge after her partner Georgie gave birth to their first child in May.

Sri Lanka never looked capable of threatening the daunting target. Their hopes suffered an early blow when skipper Athapaththu fell for four in the fourth over, brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Wyatt-Hodge off Charlie Dean.

Kemp Leads Clinical Bowling Display

IMAGE: Freya Kemp celebrates the wicket of Harshitha Samarawickrama. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The Sri Lankan innings quickly unravelled as they slipped to 39 for three in the powerplay. Harshitha Samarawickrama offered brief resistance with 29, including three fours and a six, but Freya Kemp ended her stay with a delivery that straightened and beat the bat.

Kemp was outstanding with the ball, mixing her pace cleverly and finishing with figures of four for 22 from her four overs. The left-arm seamer was even on a hat-trick at one stage.

Nilakshika Silva fought hard for her 37, the highest score for Sri Lanka, but England's bowlers maintained control throughout as the visitors were bowled out for 132.