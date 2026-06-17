Women's T20 World Cup: Spirited Sri Lanka Stun Champions New Zealand

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket during the Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC via Getty Images

Key Points Nilakshika Silva delivers masterclass with unbeaten 54 from 37 balls to steer Sri Lanka to victory.

Sri Lanka battled back from 55 for four to chase down 151 with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

Kavisha Dilhari excelled with the ball for Sri Lanka, claiming 2/35 in four overs.

A brilliant unbeaten half-century from Nilakshika Silva saw Sri Lanka complete a spectacular chase and claim a five-wicket win over reigning champions New Zealand at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Chasing 151, the Sri Lankans looked in a world of trouble at 55 for four, but Silva had other ideas, putting on a half-century stand with Kavisha Dilhari and then an unbeaten 48 with Kaushini Nuthyangana to see them home in Southampton.



The defeat leaves the champions, ranked fourth in the world, on the brink following their opening defeat to the West Indies.

Captains combine for solid New Zealand innings

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, with Isabella Gaze hitting a boundary off the second ball only to edge the next ball behind to a diving Nuthyangana.



That brought Amelia Kerr to the crease, and she and Georgia Plimmer batted positively, adding 49.



The New Zealand skipper survived one run-out attempt but just as the pair seemed to be finding their groove, Plimmer sliced Nimasha Meepage’s first ball to Hasini Perera, departing for 18.



Sophie Devine signalled her arrival with a thumping four and along with her successor as Kiwi skipper, added real impetus to the innings.



They added 43 off 32 balls before Kerr picked out Kawya Kavindi in the deep, the fielder doing brilliantly to hang onto the diving catch, making amends for a misjudgement in the previous delivery.



With Kerr gone for 45, New Zealand were 96 for three, and they then lost Brooke Halliday for seven, brilliantly caught behind off Dilhari (2/35).



Devine looked to pick up the pace and hit the first six of the game off the bowling of Sugandika Kumari. But after clearing the ropes over deep midwicket, she tried to repeat the trick and could only find Silva on the boundary, going for 45.



That was quickly followed by Izzy Sharp skying one off Chamari Athapaththu for a two-ball duck, caught by Nuthyangana despite a collision in the outfield.



Maddy Green (18 not out) and Jess Kerr (six not out) took New Zealand to 150 for six from their 20 overs.

Silva heroics carry Sri Lanka to victory

The chase started slowly, Vishmi Gunarathne and Athapaththu adding just four from the first two overs before the Sri Lanka skipper flicked one off her pads for four over midwicket.



Gunaratne joined the party in the fourth over before Plimmer put down Athapaththu on six as the ball died on her. Given a reprieve, Athapaththu responded with a spectacular cut over cover for six.



She followed that up with back-to-back boundaries off Jess Kerr, before another straight drive made it 16 from the over to leave Sri Lanka on 32 without loss from five overs.



Gunaratne imitated her captain with successive fours as Sri Lanka, ranked seventh in the world, started to motor along. Having gone for three boundaries in four balls, Bree Illing responded with the crucial wicket of Athapaththu, cleaning her up for 27 off 19 and ending the opening stand on 45.



And having put one down earlier, Plimmer just about clung on when Gunaratne lofted one to long-on, the ball slipping through her fingers but landing in her lap before she gratefully brought it in, the opener going for 17 off Nensi Patel (2/23).



Amelia Kerr brought herself on and quickly provided a third wicket thanks to some brilliant fielding, punishing Perera for taking on a risky second with a stunning direct hit.



The chase was beginning to fall apart, with Patel getting her second when Harshitha Samarawickrama dragged one onto her stumps for five, leaving Sri Lanka 55 for four.



Dilhari (17) and Silva (54 not out) went about rebuilding, adding 50 for the fifth wicket, including a brilliant six from the latter.

Just as they seemed to be getting Sri Lanka back into it, a mix-up left Dilhari stranded, Amelia Kerr again with the important intervention in the field, with 46 still needed from the final 30 balls.



But that did not deter Silva, who received valuable support from Nuthyangana (24 not out) as they gradually reeled in the total.



It was left to the keeper to finish it off, dragging Devine through the leg side to clinch victory, with her teammates celebrating wildly on the boundary.