Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Injured Ahead Of India Match

Pakistan women's cricket captain Fatima Sana faces an injury scare after being hit on the shin during practice, potentially impacting her availability for the highly anticipated Women's T20 World Cup opener against India.

IMAGE: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana was hit on her right shin while she was bowling at the nets. Photograph: Fatima Sana/X

Key Points Pakistan captain Fatima Sana suffered an injury scare during a practice session.

She was hit on her right shin while bowling at the nets.

The incident occurred just before Pakistan's Women's T20 World Cup opening match against arch-rivals India.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana had an injury scare during the team's practice session on Saturday, on the eve of their Women's T20 World Cup opening game against arch-rivals India in Birmingham.

Fatima was hit on her right shin while she was bowling at the nets and was immediately taken off the ground by the support staff.

Fatima did not come back for the remainder of the session and the Pakistan team management was tight-lipped over her injury status.

India enjoy an overwhelming 13-3 head-to-head lead against Pakistan in the shortest format. They won their previous meeting, in 2024 T20 World Cup in Dubai, by six wickets.