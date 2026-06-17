Women's T20 World Cup: Mandhana, Shafali dazzle as India post 209 vs Netherlands

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's explosive partnership propelled India to a record-breaking 209/5 against the Netherlands in their Women's T20 World Cup match.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary en route to her 74 off 47 balls against the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Leeds on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma forged a 115-run opening partnership, setting a strong foundation for India.

Mandhana scored 74 off 47 balls, marking her second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament.

Shafali Verma achieved her maiden tournament half-century with 55 runs off 38 balls.

India posted their highest ever total in Women's T20 World Cup history, reaching 209/5.

Timely cameos from Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma ensured a strong finish for the Indian innings.

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Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma slayed a hapless Netherlands attack to fire India to 209/5 in their second Women's T20 World Cup match in Leeds on Wednesday.

Mandhana And Shafali's Dominant Partnership

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during their 115-run partnership for the opening wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian opening duo of Mandhana (74 off 47 balls) and Shafali (55 off 38 balls) shared a 115-run stand off 70 balls after the Netherlands put the opposition in to bat. It was a second successive fifty-plus score for Mandhana while Shafali completed her maiden tournament half-century.

India made two changes to their playing eleven, bringing in Yastika Bhatia for Bharti Fulmali while replacing Arundhati Reddy with Nandani Sharma.

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IMAGE: Shafali Verma's 38-ball 55 was laced with 10 boundaries. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shafali was more aggressive than Mandhana in the Powerplay during which India collected 59 runs. The Netherlands bowlers were all over the place and Shafali made them pay. Her aerial drive over extra-cover off pacer Isabel Woning stood out in the first six overs.

Dutch captain Babette de Leede was forced to make frequent bowling changes as a result of Shafali's onslaught. Myrthe van den Raad could not make her line right in the sixth over, conceding as many as six wides.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her half-century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mandhana got into her element post the Powerplay, stepping out to spinners and pacers alike. The star Indian opener collected four boundaries off as many balls in the 15th over bowled by Silver Siegers.

Following the departure of the openers, Jemimah Rodrgues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur could not provide the final flourish.

However, India were able to record their highest total in World Cup history after timely cameos from Richa Ghosh (20 off 8 balls) and Deepti Sharma (10 off 2 balls).