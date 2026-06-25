Diana Edulji On India's Tough Road To T20 World Cup Semifinals

Following a crucial defeat to South Africa, the Indian women's cricket team faces an uphill battle to secure a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals, necessitating victories in their upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Australia.

IMAGE: India's Nandni Sharma celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh's Juairiya Ferdous in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group match in Manchester on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India's Women's T20 World Cup semifinal qualification is in jeopardy after a heavy loss to South Africa.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team must defeat Bangladesh and Australia in their final two matches to advance.

Former captain Diana Edulji suggests India's playing style is better suited for the 50-over format due to dot ball consumption.

Edulji emphasised the need for India to improve strike rotation and finishing strong in T20 matches.

The loss to South Africa is a significant setback, requiring the team to perform exceptionally to progress.

India will have to play out of their skin to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals following the heavy loss to South Africa, said former captain Diana Edulji in Mumbai on Thursday.

India's crushing defeat by six wickets to South Africa has put the ODI World Cup champions into a tough spot. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needs to beat both Bangladesh and Australia in their last two matches to stay ahead of the Proteas in the points table.

South Africa (NRR -0.546), who also have four points from three matches like India (NRR 2.511), will face Bangladesh and the Netherlands in their last two matches.

India's T20 World Cup Qualification Scenario

"We showed it in the 50-overs (World Cup) after losing three matches on the trot, and then we beat Australia in the semifinals, so they will have to take that into account," Edulji said during the book launch of 'Her Story, Her Glory' here on Thursday. Edulji backed India to come good against the challenges but said the team's style of play is more suited to the one-day format.

Analysing India's T20 Playing Style

"Basically, our game is suited for 50-overs. T20 is a little difficult for us because we consume a lot of dot balls. We are still not into rotating the strike, and that is the problem we have," she said.

"Though we are getting good starts -- luckily for us in this World Cup -- but we are not able to finish off well, and we need to do it."

"In 2017 (ODI World Cup) also we beat Australia in the semi-finals and entered the finals. But this loss against South Africa is a big blow to us, and that has put a little bit of doubt into going forward because now we will have to play out of our skin," Edulji said.

Diana Edulji's Cricket Memories

She also recalled bowling to the legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd in her playing days at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

"I used to try and avoid bowling in the women's nets because it was getting too easy for me and I would run away and bowl in the men's nets," she said.

"(In)1974, the first West Indies team that came here in Wankhede (Stadium), Clyde Lloyd and all were here. They were practising at CCI and I came to bowl to them. I requested Clive Lloyd that please let me bowl to you and play me according to my merit.

"Initially, he was just playing the ball back to me and all and I wasn't happy. I said 'No Clive, this is not the way you play'. He said, 'you really want to, you'll be upset'. I said, 'No problem'. The next ball went out of the ground."

"... that put me on the right track to improve my game," she added.