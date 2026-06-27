Women's T20 World Cup: India Face Must-Win Clash Against Australia For Semi-Final Spot

IMAGE: India's clash against Australia has become a virtual quarter-final for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images

Key Points India will have to beat Australia to qualify, while a defeat would knock them out of the T20 World Cup.

Australia can still afford a loss and progress courtesy their eight points and a far superior net run rate of 4.724.

India will undoubtedly draw inspiration from their victory over Australia in the ODI World Cup semi-final last year.

With a place in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals on the line, India will be desperate to overcome their fielding and batting woes when they take on six-time champions Australia in their final Group A clash at Lord's, in London, on Sunday.



The day's two matches will determine the semi-final lineup from the group, with South Africa (6 points) taking on Bangladesh (4) at Lord's before India (6) meet unbeaten Australia (8).



Given South Africa's overwhelming head-to-head (9-2 in 12 matches) record against Bangladesh, India's clash against Australia is expected to become a virtual quarter-final for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.



If the Proteas, who are the last edition's finalists, win as anticipated, India will have to beat Australia to qualify, while a defeat would knock them out of the T20 World Cup.



Australia, on the other hand, can still afford a loss and progress courtesy their eight points and a far superior net run rate of 4.724.

India's middle order woes

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur (85) and Jemimah Rodrigues (58) have come up short repeatedly during the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images

However, an unlikely Bangladesh upset would ease the pressure on India as even in defeat, Kaur's side could still sneak into the last-four if their net run rate of 2.268 remains superior to South Africa's current 0.734.



But it will be no less than a test of character for Harmanpreet Kaur's side who have battled one issue after another throughout this campaign.



India's tournament began with the form of their openers being a concern.



But even as Smriti Mandhana (167 runs) and Shafali Verma (145) responded well, India's middle-order comprising skipper Harmanpreet (85) and Jemimah Rodrigues (58) came up short repeatedly.



While grappling with that problem, India's fielding nose dived, particularly in the last two games where they have collectively dropped six catches.



India lost one of those matches - against South Africa - while they beat Bangladesh by five wickets to remain afloat even after spilling four catches.



The Indian think tank, led by Harmanpreet and head coach Amol Muzumdar, would thus know no such errors may allow them a chance to comeback in the contest against a rampant Australia, who are on a roll with their unbeaten run.

India's poor fielding in T20 World Cup

There is no particular explanation to why India's fielding has been as poor as it has been in the last two games.



Radha Yadav, who has generally been an excellent fielder, has dropped three of those six catches including two against South Africa.



India will undoubtedly draw inspiration from their victory over Australia in the ODI World Cup semi-final last year, in which an innings of a lifetime from Jemimah helped them overcome the final frontier and set them on the path for their first-ever global title win.



Shree Charani's form, who has taken 12 wickets in four matches so far, makes India reliant on the left-arm spinner but the team would also want the others to bowl well around her, which again has been a talking point with the bowlers not clicking together.



On their part, Australia will be assured of their skills and have one eye on the semi-final when they take the field against India.



Australia are also likely to get a boost in form of Phoebe Litchfield's return for this contest, who in particular enjoys batting against India, after missing three games in this World Cup due to a calf injury.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (w/k), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.



Australia: Sophie Molineux (Captain), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (w/k), Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.



Match starts at 7pm IST.