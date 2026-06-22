Women's T20 World Cup: How India Paid Heavy Price For Dropped Catches Vs South Africa

IMAGE: Marizanne Kapp attempts to run out Prema Rawat of India during the T20 World Cup match in Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images

Key Points Radha Yadav spilled two regulation chances at long-on both times dropping Marizanne Kapp.

Kapp made most of the dropped catches to smash a match-winning 81 not out off 45 balls.

Kapp said she struggled for a first few balls but her 97-run stand with Tazmin Brits set South Africa really well..

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued missing opportunities in the field which played a huge role in her team's crushing six-wicket defeat against South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup Group A match in Manchester on Sunday.



Radha Yadav spilled two regulation chances at long-on against Marizanne Kapp, who made most of the dropped catches to smash a match-winning 81 not out off 45 balls, including seven fours and four sixes.



"We got a couple of chances in between but couldn't take those chances," Harmanpreet, who became the first-ever cricket among both men's and women's to play 200 T20Is, told the broadcaster after the match.



"We have two matches and this is the time to stay positive. Shree Charani and Shafali (Verma) bowled well but the fielders didn't support them. We have to take opportunities at this level. We were not lucky enough with that."

'Dropped chances proved crucial for India'

The Indian skipper said her side will have a rethink of what they have to do in the remaining two matches of the group stage - against Bangladesh and Australia - even as they remain second in the points table.



The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final. With three wins in as many games, Australia are at the top of Group A followed by India.



"We have two matches and this is the time to think about that. We will sit and rethink about what to do and then will see the changes to be done," Harmanpreet said.



"She (Kapp) took the game away from us. She gave us two chances and those were the crucial moments and that took the game away from us."



"Lots of learnings, lots of positive moments and lots of moments where I have to stay strong. Now is the time to stay positive and think what to do in the upcoming games. Hopefully we come up better in the next games," the Indian captain said.

Kapp proud of South Africa's fightback

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said Kapp's knock was "one of the best" she has seen.



"We were very stressed up on the bench there. I think to win from the position that we were in was absolutely incredible and it's probably one of the best knocks I've seen under so much pressure," Wolvaardt said.



"And to do it against a side that we lost the (2025 ODI World Cup) final to as well is pretty special. She's probably the biggest big match player that I've ever seen. I'm really glad she's on my team," she added.



Kapp said she struggled for a first few balls but her 97-run stand with Tazmin Brits set South Africa really well.

"It was a tough game. Playing India is always tough. And I am very proud of the way the team came back. I was just praying to be honest," she said.



"I do well if I am in earlier. I struggled in the first few balls. The partnership with Taz set us up beautifully. We said it is a tough place to bat because you can't let it get too far but you also can't lose too many wickets. We had the big hitters in the back-end and just wanted to put our heads down," Kapp added.