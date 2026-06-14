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Record alert: Harmanpreet overtakes Mithali Raj

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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June 14, 2026 22:54 IST

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Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made history by becoming India's leading run-scorer in the Women's T20 World Cup, surpassing the legendary Mithali Raj during a crucial match against Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur achieved this milestone during India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Birmingham. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Harmanpreet Kaur became India's highest run-scorer in Women's T20 World Cup history.
  • She surpassed former captain Mithali Raj's record of 726 runs.
  • Her crucial 36-run innings helped India rebuild and set a target of 170/6.
  • India secured a 64-run victory over Pakistan in the match.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history books as she surpassed former captain Mithali Raj to become India's highest run getter in the Women's T20 World Cup. She achieved this feat during her side's T20 WC opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Birmingham.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Record-Breaking Performance

Kaur now sits at the top of the charts for India Women in T20 World Cups with 762 runs, followed by Mithali Raj (726), Smriti Mandhana (592), Jemimah Rodrigues (408), and Punam Raut (375). She achieved this record in 40 matches and 34 innings. She also surpassed Australia's Beth Mooney to become the 9th-highest run scorer in Women's T20 World Cup history.

 

Coming in at a difficult moment with India reduced to 18/2, Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with a composed 36 off 35 balls, striking four boundaries. She then anchored a crucial 91-run stand off 63 balls with Smriti Mandhana for the third wicket, helping rebuild the innings and shift momentum.

Her efforts, combined with a fluent fifty from Smriti Mandhana and a late blitz from Richa Ghosh, powered India to 170/6 in their 20 overs against their arch-rivals in the tournament opener.

India beat Pakistan by 64 runs in opening Women's T20 World Cup match in Birmingham.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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