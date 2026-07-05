Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia choose to field vs England

Australia Women chose to field against England Women in the ICC T20 World Cup final at Lord’s, with both unbeaten teams meeting in a historic rivalry and Australia holding past dominance.

IMAGE: Singer Rita Ora performs ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and England at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Australia Women won the toss and opted to field against England Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at Lord’s.

Both teams enter the match unbeaten, while Australia hold a slight edge in the overall rivalry and a stronger record in World Cup meetings.

The final brings together two long-time rivals with a history of knockout clashes, as Australia chase a seventh title and England aim for their first since 2009.

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Australia Women won the toss and chose to field against England Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at Lord’s on Sunday.

It was the sixth time in seven matches that England lost the toss in this tournament, the most by any team in a single edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Both teams enter the final unbeaten. Australia are six-time champions and the most successful side in the tournament’s history, while England are chasing their first title since winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

Rivalry Set for Another Chapter at Lord’s

The two teams share one of the sport’s biggest rivalries. They have met 44 times in T20 internationals, with Australia slightly ahead 22–20. In T20 World Cups, Australia lead 5–2.

Their meetings have often come in crucial knockout matches, including three finals, producing memorable contests and dramatic finishes.

England have been strong at home, with an 11–6 record against Australia in their own conditions, including a win at Lord’s.

Veteran Australian batter Beth Mooney once again goes into a big final in strong form. In semifinals and finals, she has scored 360 runs in 10 innings at an average of 72, with four half-centuries.

Playing XIs:

England: Amy Jones (Wicketkeeper), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell.

Australia: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (Wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (Captain), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton.