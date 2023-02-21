Women's T20 WC: England thrash Pakistan by record margin

IMAGE: England's Freya Davies celebrates with teammates at the end of play. Photograph: Nic Bothma/Reuters

England smashed the highest-ever score at a Women's Twenty20 World Cup before demolishing Pakistan by a record 114 runs in a group stage match on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa.

The previous highest winning margin in the tournament was 113 runs, recorded by South Africa against Thailand in 2020.

IMAGE: Pakistan were never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. Photograph: Nic Bothma/Reuters

England, who claimed the T20 World Cup in 2009, have won all four of their group stage games and finish as Group B leaders. They face either New Zealand or South Africa in the semis.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 81 off 40 balls and Danni Wyatt's 59 set up England's 213 - beating South Africa's 195 versus Thailand.

Pakistan could manage only 99-9 in response, with Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean picking up two wickets apiece.

Despite the heavy defeat, there was some consolation for Pakistan skipper Nida Dar, who took a wicket in the game to become the highest wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket.

"Trying to take some momentum into the semis today. The way our batters played today, it was really good," captain Heather Knight said.