Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's T20 WC: England thrash Pakistan by record margin

February 21, 2023 23:27 IST
England

IMAGE: England's Freya Davies celebrates with teammates at the end of play. Photograph: Nic Bothma/Reuters

England smashed the highest-ever score at a Women's Twenty20 World Cup before demolishing Pakistan by a record 114 runs in a group stage match on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa.

The previous highest winning margin in the tournament was 113 runs, recorded by South Africa against Thailand in 2020.

 

England

IMAGE: Pakistan were never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. Photograph: Nic Bothma/Reuters

England, who claimed the T20 World Cup in 2009, have won all four of their group stage games and finish as Group B leaders. They face either New Zealand or South Africa in the semis.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 81 off 40 balls and Danni Wyatt's 59 set up England's 213 - beating South Africa's 195 versus Thailand.

Pakistan could manage only 99-9 in response, with Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean picking up two wickets apiece.

Despite the heavy defeat, there was some consolation for Pakistan skipper Nida Dar, who took a wicket in the game to become the highest wicket-taker in women's T20I cricket.

"Trying to take some momentum into the semis today. The way our batters played today, it was really good," captain Heather Knight said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
