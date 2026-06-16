All-rounder Deepti Sharma's impact unmatched: Anjum Chopra

Former India captain Anjum Chopra hailed Deepti Sharma as one of cricket's most influential all-rounders after her five-wicket haul against Pakistan, while also highlighting the importance of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma claimed career-best T20I figures of 5 for 10 to guide India to a 64-run victory over Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points Former India captain Anjum Chopra described Deepti Sharma as one of the most impactful all-rounders in world cricket.

Anjum said Deepti possesses the rare ability to influence matches with bat, ball and in the field.

Anjum pointed to the positive team culture and mutual trust among India's players.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra acknowledged all-rounder Deepti Sharma's impact on Indian cricket, saying very few cricketers in the world possess the ability to influence a game through batting, bowling, fielding, or a combination of all three.

Deepti delivered a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham, claiming five wickets and helping India register a 64-run victory in their opening match.

"I don't remember any all-rounder who has had such an impact for India. We have had all-rounders, yes, but when it comes to making a consistent impact in recent times, I think Deepti Sharma -- not only in India but in world cricket -- is one of the very few players who can bring individual brilliance to any playing XI.

"She is undoubtedly on India's elite list of all-rounders," Anjum told PTI on Tuesday.

The former left-handed top-order batter pointed out that Deepti is a big-match player who consistently delivers on the biggest stages, especially in ICC tournaments.

"She likes performing on the big stage. In fact, not only Deepti, there are a few more cricketers in this present Indian team who thrive under the spotlight. That's what makes this team so special because they love making an impact in high-pressure matches.

"Obviously, there is always the pressure of expectations, but when you are able to come through with flying colours, it's always nice to see such performances," she noted.

Mandhana key to India's chances at T20 World Cup

Anjum said India's chances in the ongoing World Cup will depend heavily on star batter Smriti Mandhana.

"Look, she is a star player. She is a stylish batter and continues to score runs and help India win matches. I have always seen Smriti as an accomplished batter. She has won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award more than once, I think.

"So, she is already an accomplished batter. I would not classify her as the best player ever to play for India, but she is certainly very good. That is why she continues to score runs and why she has won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award multiple times," said Anjum.

Anjum also said that India's World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur is enjoying great success and commands huge respect from her peers.

"Harmanpreet is a good leader. She commands great respect in the dressing room. She walks tall in the dressing room because of her performances. The team backs her. She is the leader of that team.

"Everyone happily follows her. For any leader who commands that kind of respect, it is a great thing to happen.

"She knows how to score runs. India is very proud of her and her team. I just hope that success continues in that direction every day," said Anjum, who was a senior player of the side led by Mithali Raj, that reached the 2005 World Cup final.

She added that there was a lot of positivity and mutual respect in the dressing room.

"There is great respect for each individual's skill level. And when they walk onto the park together, they emerge as a strong, unified force. And that is why India has achieved results in the past."

She pointed out that Harmanpreet has shown great maturity, sometimes choosing to play second fiddle and allowing others to flourish.

"At the end of the day, it's a team game. You know, you need two people at the crease to score runs. So, whether she is striking the ball or she is the non-striker, at the end of the day, we saw that even in the game against Pakistan, Smriti was flourishing at the other end when Harman was also at the crease."

On whether she considers India among the favourites, she kept her cards close to her chest.

"In my book, nobody starts as a favourite. Everyone has come to win the World Cup. Nobody has come just to participate in a World Cup. I mean, at the end of the day, whoever gets the better of the opposition will win."

She asked the India players to back their skills, saying their confidence would help them achieve their goals.

"My piece of advice is just to back yourself and back your skill. They are a confident bunch. This confidence should help them sail through."