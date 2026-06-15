Deepti Sharma: 'I knew my time would come'

Deepti Sharma produced a career-best 5 for 10 as India defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup opener at Edgbaston.

IMAGE: India's Deepti Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Nashra Sundhu to win the match. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Deepti Sharma was never overtly worried during the first part of 2026 when she was not getting wickets as she knew that her time would come sooner or later.

Earlier in the year, Deepti had horrible tours of Australia and South Africa where she neither scored runs nor got many wickets, except in odd games.

On Sunday, one of the world's premier all-rounders was vindicated as her career-best figures of 5 for 10 in 4 overs contributed largely to India's 64-run win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener.

Key Points Deepti Sharma claimed career-best T20I figures of 5/10 to guide India to a 64-run victory over Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup opener.

The all-rounder credited the turn on offer at Edgbaston and her variations in pace for the match-winning spell.

A crucial 91-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation for India's competitive total.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana acknowledged her young side must learn quickly.

Deepti had no doubt on her skill

"I wasn't worried when I didn't get wickets because I knew when the right time would come, I would step up," Deepti said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

In fact, Deepti's stupendous record in ICC tourneys continued and the turn on offer from Edgbaston proved important.

"I like these kinds of wickets because there was turn on offer. I varied my pace. Because the ball was turning, I had to be slow in the air and believe in myself and bowl in the right areas.

Praise for Mandhana-Harmanpreet

"But I want to specially mention the partnership (91 runs) between Smriti (Mandhana) and Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur)," Deepti said.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet was all praise for Mandhana and Deepti for performing on a big day.

"Whenever we need, they (Mandhana and Sharma) are always there to push the team."

Harmanpreet on Richa Ghosh

Harmanpreet said there were no demons on the pitch.

"It was a decent pitch. Initially, we unnecessarily put pressure on ourselves. But when Smriti and I were batting, we tried to control the game."

Asked if Richa Ghosh could have been sent ahead of Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet replied: "If it were in my hands, I would love to send her on the first ball. But she has a role to play, and she is doing it well."

With Australia and South Africa also in the group, Harmanpreet is happy that they logged a big win against Pakistan.

"Every league game is important and I'm very happy how we went about it."

Fatima Sana rues batting failure

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana felt that their batting was pretty disappointing and the bowling also faltered towards the end. "The batting was very disappointing. We need to step up as we have a long way to go. In bowling, we were good till the last few overs, but we got sloppy.

"The one extra fielder coming in also affected us. It is a young side and they will learn," the Pakistan skipper said in a dejected tone.