Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti, Harmanpreet Steer India To 158 Vs South Africa

IMAGE: India opener Shafali Verma bats during the Women's T20 World Cup match against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India women were restricted to a respectable 158/7 against South Africa in a T20 World Cup match.

Deepti Sharma (29) and Harmanpreet Kaur (24) were crucial in stabilising India's innings after an early collapse.

Harmanpreet Kaur made history by becoming the first cricketer to play 200 T20 Internationals.

Deepti Sharma made a vital 29 while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck 24 as India, struggling on a two-paced wicket, posted 158/7 against South Africa in their Women's T20 World Cup clash here on Sunday.

India collapsed from 54 for no loss to 83 for four at one stage before the two senior players put on 33 runs for the fifth wicket to stabilise the innings which was also marred by some ordinary shot selection. Deepti struck three fours in her 21-ball 29 before failing to execute a sweep.

On her part, Harmanpreet (24 off 22 balls), who became the first cricketer across both men and women to feature in 200 T20Is, played one on at a crucial junction for India.

Early Setbacks And Top Order Struggles

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India's slide early on began when Smriti Mandhana shuffled across the wickets to lift one off Marizanne Kapp (2/27) but missed connecting with the ball that crashed onto her stumps.

Before falling for a 12-ball 17, the India vice-captain had struck three fours, which included two consecutive boundaries off Shabnim Ismail.

Unfazed by an early blow which ended her 30-run opening wicket association, Shafali Verma (31 off 15 balls; 4 fours, 1 six) took the attack to Chloe Tryon, with India collecting 17 runs off the fourth over to signal a strong recovery.

South Africa's Bowling Prowess

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

However, it was the brilliance of Ismail which led to Shafali walking back. The veteran Proteas bowler produced a snorter which was both angled in and quick, forcing the Indian to duck for cover.

The South Africans were hesitant in taking a review in anticipation of a caught behind, but it proved a right call as the UltraEdge confirmed the ball had kissed the gloves.

Ayabonga Khaka then had Yastika Bhatia (15) pinned leg-before on one that pitched on the leg stump and hit in front of the off, while Nadine de Klerk got the better of Jemimah Rodrigues (12), taking a fine return catch in the 11th over to leave India struggling at 83 for four.

Skipper Harmanpreet had the opportunity of resurrecting a faltering innings, but she could only manage 24 runs before chopping one onto her wickets off Ismail (2/28). Richa Ghosh was also among those who failed to convert starts, making a 14-ball 15.