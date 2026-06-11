India's bowling, not batting, remains key concern: Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes the Women's T20 World Cup has arrived at the perfect time for Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana, while warning that India's bowling combination remains the team's biggest concern.

IMAGE: Former England captain Nasser Hussain backs Smriti Mandhana to be on top of her game at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

The Women's T20 World Cup could not have come at a better time for Indian stars Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana, who have had quiet periods recently, said former England captain Nasser Hussain on Thursday.

Key Points The former England captain described Deepti as a "street-wise" cricketer and an automatic pick in India's playing XI.

Hussain expects Mandhana to rediscover her best form on the global stage despite a quiet series against England.

Hussain praised India's fearless batting approach and highlighted Richa Ghosh's value as a finisher.

He said big tournaments often bring the best out of experienced players, regardless of their recent bilateral performances.

While Deepti had a tough tour of South Africa for five T20Is earlier this year, vice-captain Mandhana could only manage 40 runs across three outings against England before the Women's T20 World Cup.

Hussain said the "street-wise" Deepti is a must for Indian team in their playing XI, and that Mandhana could also "surprise" with her form.

Deepti, Smriti must be included in side despite poor form

"For me, going into a big game in a big tournament, I would want Deepti Sharma (in). You want people to go into battle with you, street-wise people, and Deepti is absolutely that," ICC expert Hussain told reporters on JioStar Media Day.

Hussain was asked if there was any player who could spring a surprise and he mentioned the Indian opener Mandhana.

"I mentioned Smriti Mandana as well; I saw a question that was relayed to me about 'what will be the surprise'," he said.

"It's not a surprise, but the two (players) that have had quiet little periods recently, this World Cup has come at a perfect time for them because once you're playing in a World Cup, no one will remember what happened in the bilaterals.

"No one will remember what happened in South Africa, (or) Australia, whatever. It will be, 'how did you go in this World Cup?' and certain people raise their game for big tournaments.

"Deepti Sharma is absolutely that. She knows England very well, having played The Hundred here and a lot of games here for India so she knows conditions very well," he added.

India has a concern with bowling

India's fearless batting approach doesn't cause any concern but it is their bowling combination that would demand a lot from the team's think tank, Hussain said.

"I don't think the issue is with India's batting, throughout their tour here they batted pretty well. But just their formula with the ball and they can't protect 170, or they are going for (chasing) 170-180 and then they are under pressure a little bit," he said.

"I like their fearless batting, their batting depth, (and) Richa Ghosh as their finisher. It is more in the field and with the ball.

"How do they go; do they use Shafali (Verma) as their sixth bowler or fifth bowler? Who do they give the new ball to? I think they are the issues that are most... not concerning, but if you are asking me what is happening in team meetings, it is the combination with the ball that they will be thinking about the most," he said.

Hussain bets on usual suspects to go deep

The former England captain said Pakistan will have to up their game not just against arch rivals India on Sunday, but also against the other top teams.

"There is obviously a great rivalry across any sport between India and Pakistan but you would say recently in men's and women's cricket, it has not been particularly close, especially in ICC events," he said.

"But it is still India versus Pakistan and it is a format that obviously can cause upsets. We have seen in the warm-up games and even before that, sides like Scotland and Ireland and the Netherlands are playing some very good cricket."

Hussain said while he expects the "usual suspects" in top teams to reach the knockout round, each of them have their own challenges.

"Yeah, it will be the usual suspects. I know Australia have had two, by their standards, poor ICC events. But they are one of the greatest sporting, (or) cricketing teams there has been. They are a top, top side, all the way down.

"I can't see beyond Australia, but they're in a difficult group, a group with India and South Africa. You know, the reason Australia have not been winning in the last two world events is because the other sides, (like) India and South Africa, have improved remarkably."

He continued, "England are playing very good cricket at home (but their) problem will be a knockout game. Even if it's not a knockout game, effectively a knockout game. When the pressure's really on and you must win, can they still deliver?

"New Zealand (are the) world champions in this format, everyone forgets that and a good side under Melie Kerr, who I think is a very good captain and leader and player. They'll be there or thereabouts." "I've got a sneaky feeling about the West Indies. They've won this thing in the past. They're a good side," he added.