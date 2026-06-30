Women's T20 World Cup: Australia crush West Indies to reach final

Australia put in a commanding all-round display to beat West Indies by eight wickets and book their place in Sunday’s final, chasing down 126 in just 13 overs.

IMAGE: West Indies collapse as Australia cruise into the final in style. Photograph: T20 Wold Cup/X

Beth Mooney was in sublime touch, striking an unbeaten 61 off 36 balls to anchor the chase, while Ashleigh Gardner provided the fireworks with a blistering 35 not out from just 20 deliveries. Georgia Voll chipped in with a quick 16 as Australia made short work of the target with aggressive intent from the start.

West Indies had earlier posted 125 for 7 after a dramatic collapse. They were well placed at 47 without loss and later 83 for 6, before losing momentum in the final overs. Captain Hayley Matthews top-scored with 30, while Deandra Dottin showed resilience to make an unbeaten 26 despite briefly leaving the field after being carried off during the anthems.

With the ball, Gardner impressed again, returning 2 for 13, while Georgia Wareham also picked up two wickets for 17 as Australia strangled the innings.

Australia now await either England or South Africa in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.