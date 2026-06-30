Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Cricket » Women's T20 World Cup: Australia crush West Indies to reach final

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia crush West Indies to reach final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi June 30, 2026 22:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Australia put in a commanding all-round display to beat West Indies by eight wickets and book their place in Sunday’s final, chasing down 126 in just 13 overs.

Australia

IMAGE: West Indies collapse as Australia cruise into the final in style. Photograph: T20 Wold Cup/X

Beth Mooney was in sublime touch, striking an unbeaten 61 off 36 balls to anchor the chase, while Ashleigh Gardner provided the fireworks with a blistering 35 not out from just 20 deliveries. Georgia Voll chipped in with a quick 16 as Australia made short work of the target with aggressive intent from the start.

West Indies had earlier posted 125 for 7 after a dramatic collapse. They were well placed at 47 without loss and later 83 for 6, before losing momentum in the final overs. Captain Hayley Matthews top-scored with 30, while Deandra Dottin showed resilience to make an unbeaten 26 despite briefly leaving the field after being carried off during the anthems.

 

With the ball, Gardner impressed again, returning 2 for 13, while Georgia Wareham also picked up two wickets for 17 as Australia strangled the innings.

Australia now await either England or South Africa in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

womenashleigh gardnerbeth mooneyaustralia womenwest indies women

More From Rediff

Gavaskar's Big Prediction on Rohit Sharma's Role in ODI World Cup!

Gavaskar's Big Prediction on Rohit Sharma's Role in ODI World Cup!
'We see Sooryavanshi in trailers but not in main movie'

'We see Sooryavanshi in trailers but not in main movie'
Stokes' final Test ends in heartbreak as NZ clinch series

Stokes' final Test ends in heartbreak as NZ clinch series

Related Stories

West Indies women stun Australia to win World T20 title

West Indies women stun Australia to win World T20 title

Web Stories

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?
10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026