Raman: Mature Harmanpreet Leading India's Most Complete Women's Team

Former India coach WV Raman believes the current women's team is the strongest in the country's history and has all the ingredients to win a maiden T20 World Cup, provided the pace attack delivers in key moments.

IMAGE: India got off to a positive start in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Pakistan on Sunday, June 14. Photograph: BCCI/Women

Former India opener WV Raman believes the current women's squad is the country's best ever and can clinch a maiden T20 World Cup title, provided the team management restructures the pace attack and the bowlers pick wickets in the powerplay.

Key Points Former India coach WV Raman feels India have the potential to win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title.

He identified powerplay wicket-taking and fast-bowling combinations as the only major concerns.

Raman said confidence from last year's ODI World Cup triumph has boosted the squad.

Raman believes India have the quality to defeat powerhouses Australia and South Africa .

Reflecting on his experience coaching the team to the 2020 final in Melbourne, Raman noted that title success will depend on these two tactical adjustments.

"I think this is a very formidable side. The batting is strong. And they have a lot of experience in the spin department. This team has the potential to win the T20 World Cup too.

"If there are any areas of concern, they will probably be the ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay or the fast bowling combination -- specifically, who will bowl with the new ball and at the end of the innings," Raman told PTI in an exclusive interview in Chennai on Friday.

When asked about the changes in the present team from the side that reached the 2020 final, the former coach observed that new faces have come in the bowling department.

"Since I left, there have been a few changes in fast bowling. New spinners have joined. The batting core has remained more or less the same. All in all, this team is one that can create history by winning the T20 World Cup too. They started off well in the World Cup."

India registered a convincing win in their tournament opener against Pakistan and will face South Africa in Manchester on Sunday.

Elaborating on his optimism about India's chances, he said: "Because their confidence has rocketed sky-high, especially after the triumph in the 50-over World Cup... and I don't see any reason why they should not go on to win this too.

"This batting line-up can challenge anybody. And this is as close to a very formidable line-up as you can get. You look at Smriti Mandana, she doesn't hang in there. You look at Shafali, she can take the attack to the opposition camp. And then you have the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, who can be a match-winner on her day, and Richa Ghosh.

"Then you also have Jemimah Rodrigues, who can be extremely good in all formats. And she's worked out ways and means to score quickly. And she's a terrific runner between the wickets. And Deepti can be handy too."

Raman pointed out that India has a great captain in Harmanpreet.

"Harman has become a lot more patient over the years. And that's what experience does to any cricketer. It makes them mature. During my tenure, she was one who could get irritated easily. And she would also wear her heart on her sleeve.

"Over the years, she has realised that as a captain, she's got to do whatever it takes to get the best out of her players. And that's the hallmark of a mature individual. That's exactly what an experienced cricketer is expected to do too.

"The very fact that you mentioned that she's not averse to allowing others to garner the spotlight or the limelight speaks volumes of her as an individual who's putting the team ahead of herself.

"Now this side looks at things differently. They have the wherewithal to beat Australia and South Africa. But yes, if you don't have tough games in a World Cup, what is the essence of a World Cup? That is why a side must be good enough to beat the best of opponents if they hope to become world champions. I'm sure the girls are up to it."

India are the defending champions in the ODI World Cup but are yet to win the silverware in the T20 showpiece.

Recalling the 2020 Word Cup Down Under, Raman said, "Even in the 2020 World Cup in Australia, we were pitted in a group of 10 as it was dubbed then. Australia was in the opening game and the girls did well to defend about 136 or something like that in the opening game.

"Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav picked up four wickets, which was something that people thought was not possible. And then we had New Zealand in the same group.

"It was a tough group then. In fact, at that stage, the girls thought they could not play this format well enough, the T20 format. But they did extraordinarily well to qualify. And of course, they lost in the finals. That's a different story altogether," Raman recollected.