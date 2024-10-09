Women's T20 WC: SA rout Scotland; boost semis hopes

IMAGE: South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba celebrates with teammate Laura Wolvaardt during the Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC 2023

South Africa boosted their hopes of reaching the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals with a convincing 80-run victory over Scotland in Dubai.



Tazmin Brits (43), Marizanne Kapp (43) and Laura Wolvaardt (40) led the way with the bat as the Proteas posted 166 for five, the highest score of the competition so far.



Nonkululeko Mlaba took three wickets in reply as Scotland were dismissed for 86, a third straight defeat consigning the debutants to a group stage exit.



South Africa opted to bat upon winning the toss and survived an early let-off when Wolvaardt, on two, miscued a Kathryn Bryce full toss to Katherine Fraser, who put down a regulation chance at mid-off.



The opener struck the next ball for four to add insult to injury and joined forces with Brits to make the most of the powerplay, which ended with 18 coming from the sixth over as foundations were laid for an imposing total.



Fraser made amends for her dropped catch by making the vital breakthrough for Scotland, Wolvaardt caught by Olivia Bell midway through the eighth over, but Brits continued to motor and soon hit the same bowler for six over long-on.

IMAGE: South Africa jumped to the top of Group B with two wins from three matches, boasting of a net run rate of +1.527. Photograph: ICC 2023

Anneke Bosch fell for 11 but Kapp was straight into her stride, picking up the attacking baton after Brits was caught at long-off and striking six boundaries in her 24-ball 43 before falling in the 18th over.



Sune Luus chipped in with an unbeaten 18 from 13 deliveries as South Africa set Scotland 167 to win but their reply started slowly as they limped to 34 for three at the end of the powerplay.



Chloe Tryon claimed the key scalps of both Bryce sisters, with Sarah and Kathryn falling caught and bowled, while Saskia Horley was caught at extra cover.

Wickets continued to fall regularly and were shared around the attack, Mlaba clean bowling Ailsa Lister and Darcey Carter, while Luus held on to a brilliant return catch to see the back of Lorna Jack-Brown.



Fraser (14) displayed resistance down the order but became Mlaba’s third victim when Bosch took a fine catch, while Mlaba claimed an excellent diving catch of her own to remove Abtaha Maqsood and end the match in the 18th over.



Scores in brief:



South Africa 166/5 in 20 overs (Marizanne Kapp 43, Tazmin Brits 43; Katherine Fraser 1/15, Darcey Carter 1/17)



Scotland 86 all out in 17.5 overs (Katherine Fraser 14, Ailsa Lister 12; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/12, Nadine de Klerk 2/15)



Result: South Africa win by 80 runs.