Women's T20 WC PIX: India vs Bangladesh

Source:

Edited By:

February 24, 2020 18:38 IST

Images from ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener between Australia and India, in Perth, on Monday

IMAGE: Veda Krishnamurthy bats. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Put in to bat, India posted 142 for six against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, in Perth, on Monday.

• Scorecard

Sixteen-year-old opener Shafali Verma once again gave India a rollicking start, smashing a 17-ball 39 which contained two fours and four sixes.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues in action. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a 37-ball 34 but once the duo were back to the hut, India couldn't keep the momentum going.

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate Shafali Verma’s wicket. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy blasted 20 off 11 balls to lift them to 142.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each.