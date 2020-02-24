News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's T20 WC PIX: India vs Bangladesh

Women's T20 WC PIX: India vs Bangladesh

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 24, 2020 18:38 IST

Images from ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener between Australia and India, in Perth, on Monday

Women's T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Veda Krishnamurthy bats. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Put in to bat, India posted 142 for six against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, in Perth, on Monday.

Scorecard

Sixteen-year-old opener Shafali Verma once again gave India a rollicking start, smashing a 17-ball 39 which contained two fours and four sixes.

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues in action. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a 37-ball 34 but once the duo were back to the hut, India couldn't keep the momentum going.

Women's T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate Shafali Verma’s wicket. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy blasted 20 off 11 balls to lift them to 142.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

How New Zealand restored pride by thrashing India

How New Zealand restored pride by thrashing India

'New Zealand outplayed India in all departments'

'New Zealand outplayed India in all departments'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          