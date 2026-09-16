WPL 2027 to be held in January-February

BCCI has officially announced the dates for the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with the player auction set for October 28 in Kochi.

IMAGE: The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Photograph: WPL/X

Key Points The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

The player auction for WPL 2027 is scheduled for October 28 in Kochi.

The deadline for player retention by the five franchises is September 28.

The BCCI highlighted WPL's role in promoting women's cricket and developing emerging talent.

The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League will be held from January 14 to February 7, 2027, while the players' auction will be conducted on October 28 in Kochi, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The BCCI is yet to announce host cities for the WPL.

WPL's Impact on Women's Cricket

"As the biggest T20 league in women's cricket, the TATA WPL has established itself as a significant platform for the growth of the sport, bringing together leading players from India and around the world while creating opportunities for emerging talent to perform at the highest level," said the BCCI in a statement.

Player Retention and Past Champions

The Player Retention deadline is set for September 28.

"The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season," the BCCI added.

In the 2026 edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, had won their second WPL title.

The matches were held in Navi Mumbai and Baroda. The first edition of WPL was held in 2023.

Both Mumbai Indians and RCB have won couple of titles each.