Women's Premier League Mumbai leg shifted from Brabourne to Wankhede

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host the Mumbai leg of the Women's Premier League 2027, a significant change from the previously planned Brabourne Stadium, ensuring optimal pitch conditions for upcoming international tournaments.

IMAGE: The WPL 2027 is set to be played from January 14 to February 7 in Mumbai and Vadodara. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Mumbai leg of the fifth Women's Premier League early next year will be hosted by Wankhede Stadium.

The tournament's Mumbai matches were initially scheduled for the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

The WPL 2027 is set to be played from January 14 to February 7, with Vadodara hosting the first leg.

The venue change was made because CCI will also co-host the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027, requiring time for pitches to recover.

The BCCI confirmed the change following a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the Mumbai leg of the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League early next year, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

The Mumbai leg of the tournament was earlier scheduled to be hosted by the Cricket Club of India at the Brabourne Stadium.

The WPL 2027 is set to be played from January 14 to February 7, with Vadodara being the other host city.

The first leg of WPL 2027 will be held at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara from January 14-24, while the second leg will be played in Mumbai from January 26 until the tournament's conclusion.

Reason for Venue Change

During its 95th Annual General Meeting, the Mumbai Cricket Association had formally requested the BCCI to consider it for hosting matches as well in case of any changes to the schedules of future series.

The BCCI said the WPL schedule had been changed as the CCI will also co-host the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy in the T20 format, leaving insufficient time for the pitches to recover.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Mumbai leg of the Women's Premier League 2027 will now be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, instead of the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The dates and fixtures will remain unchanged," the BCCI said in a statement.

ICC Request Led to Venue Shift

"The WPL Governing Council approved the original venues and dates for the fifth edition of the TATA WPL at its meeting on 15 September 2026. Under the approved schedule, the Mumbai leg, comprising Match Nos. 12 to 20, the Eliminator and the Final, was to be played at CCI between 26 January and 7 February 2027."

"As CCI is also scheduled to host the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027, commencing on 14 February, the interval between the conclusion of the TATA WPL and the start of the multi-nation tournament would not provide sufficient time for the pitches to recover," the board added.

The BCCI said it had changed the venue following a request from the ICC.

"The change follows a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the matches scheduled to be played at CCI. The WPL Committee has approved the change, with Wankhede Stadium now set to host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg," the BCCI said.