WPL Auction: Kamalini, Rana, Molineux, Athapaththu Shortlisted

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Kochi on October 28 will see 146 players, including G Kamalini, Sneh Rana, Sophie Molineux, and Chamari Athapaththu, compete for 27 coveted slots, setting the stage for an exciting season.

IMAGE: Spinner Sneh Rana was off loaded by Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL Auctions. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A total of 146 players have been shortlisted for the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, vying for 27 available slots.

Prominent players like G Kamalini, Sneh Rana, Sophie Molineux, and Chamari Athapaththu are included in the auction pool.

The auction pool comprises 22 capped Indian, 14 capped overseas, 97 uncapped Indian, and 13 uncapped foreign players.

Base prices range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, with Sophie Molineux and Sophia Dunkley in the highest bracket.

Hard-hitting Indian batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, Australian captain Sophie Molineux and Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu are among the 146 players short-listed for the Women's Premier League auction to be held in Kochi on October 28. They will be competing for 27 available slots ahead of the league's 2027 auction.

Auction Pool Details

The auction pool has 22 capped Indian players, 14 capped overseas cricketers, 97 uncapped Indians and 13 uncapped foreigners. The highest base price is Rs 50 lakh, while other segments are: Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Key Player Base Prices

Mumbai Indians had released Kamalini, a capable wicketkeeper batter, ahead of the auction and she is registered in the Rs 40 lakh bracket.

Rana, who was off-loaded by Delhi Capitals, is pooled in the Rs 30 lakh category, which also has Lanka's Athapaththu.

Other prominent players in the Rs 40 lakh section are: India's Kiran Navgire and Australian pair of Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen. Aussie spinner Molineux, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will have a base price of Rs 50 lakh. The highest price category, which has only two players, will also feature England's Sophia Dunkley. Dunkley has a previous stint with Gujarat Giants in 2024.