WPL 2027: 63 Players Retained, Auction Set for October 28

Ahead of the highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction, franchises have finalised their retention lists, with 63 players, including 23 international stars, set to return.

IMAGE: The WPL 2027 Auction is set to be held in Kochi next month. Photograph: WPL/X

Key Points 63 players, including 23 overseas stars, have been retained by the five WPL franchises for the 2027 season.

A total of 27 slots, including 7 overseas slots, remain available for the upcoming player auction.

The WPL 2027 Player Auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on October 28, 2026.

UP Warriorz holds the maximum purse of INR 3.65 crore going into the auction, with 7 available slots.

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have retained the fewest players (11 each), leading to more available slots.

The retention period for the 2027 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded on Monday, with 63 players, including 23 overseas stars, retained across the five franchises ahead of the player auction in Kochi on October 28.

Franchise Retentions Overview

Across the five WPL franchises -- Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) -- 63 players, including 23 overseas players, have been retained. A total of 27 slots, including 7 overseas slots, remain available ahead of the auction. The WPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place in Kochi on October 28, 2026. UP Warriorz will go into the auction with a maximum purse of INR 3.65 crore.

Full List of Retained Players by Franchise

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland (overseas player), Chinelle Henry (overseas player), Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt (overseas player), Lucy Hamilton (overseas player), Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp (overseas player), Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma

Gujarat Giants (GG) Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (overseas player), Beth Mooney (overseas player), Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham (overseas player), Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth (overseas player), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (overseas player), Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr (overseas player), Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews (overseas player), Natalie Sciver Brunt(overseas player), Nicola Carey (overseas player), Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail (overseas player), Vaishnavi Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry (overseas player), Georgia Voll (overseas player), Lauren Bell (overseas player), Nadine De Klerk (overseas player), Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana

UP Warriorz (UPW) Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning (overseas player), Phoebe Litchfield (overseas player), Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone (overseas player), Tara Norris (overseas player)

WPL 2027 Squad Status and Salary Caps

Delhi Capitals: No. of Players: 13, Overseas Players: 5, Total Money Spent: Rs 13.9 crore, Salary Cap Available: Rs 1.1 crore, Available Slots: 5, Overseas Slots: 1

Gujarat Giants: No. of Players: 15, Overseas Players: 5, Total Money Spent: Rs 13.75 crore, Salary Cap Available: Rs 1.25 crore, Available Slots: 3, Overseas Slots: 1

Mumbai Indians: No. of Players: 11, Overseas Players: 5, Total Money Spent: Rs 14 crore, Salary Cap Available: Rs 1 crore, Available Slots: 7, Overseas Slots: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: No. of Players: 13, Overseas Players: 4, Total Money Spent: Rs 13.85 crore, Salary Cap Available: Rs 1.15 crore, Available Slots: 5, Overseas Slots: 2

UP Warriorz: No. of Players: 11, Overseas Players: 4, Total Money Spent: Rs 11.35 crore, Salary Cap Available: Rs 3.65 crore, Available Slots: 7, Overseas Slots: 2

Total Players: 63, Overseas Players: 23, Total Money Spent: Rs 66.85 crore, Salary Cap Available: Rs 8.15 crore, Available Slots: 27, Overseas Slots: 7.