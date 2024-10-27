News
Women's ODI: Devine top-scores for NZ, chase looms for Inida

Women's ODI: Devine top-scores for NZ, chase looms for Inida

October 27, 2024 18:57 IST
IMAGE: Team India players celebrate the fall of a New Zealand wicket during the second ODI in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Sophie Devine led from the front with a calculative half-century and lifted New Zealand to a challenging 259 for nine after India's spirited comeback in the middle overs of the second women's ODI in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Devine struck 79 off 86, striking seven fours and a six while stitching a vital partnership of 82 runs for the fifth wicket with Maddy Green (42 off 41 balls).

Opting to bat first, New Zealand were off to an excellent start with openers Suzie Bates (58 off 70 balls) and Georgia Plimmer (41 off 50) adding 87 runs in just under 16 overs.

IMAGE: Radha Yadav makes a spectacular catch. Photograph: BCCI

India fought back by snaring three wickets in quick succession, and then, Radha Yadav pulled off an incredible catch after running backwards to give leg-spinner Priya Mishra her maiden international wicket.

 

What a player Yadav has been for India on the day; she was involved in three of the first four New Zealand wickets as the visitors seemed to have lost the plot when Brooke Halliday was walking back to the dressing room after Yadav's pyrotechnics.

But then, Devine had other other plans as she found an able ally in Green and the two helped their side regain control of the proceedings.

IMAGE: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates alongside Radha Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Maddy struck five fours to prop up the visiting side that lost the first game of the three-match series.

With four wickets, left-arm spinner Yadav was the most successful bower for India but gave away 69 runs in her 10 overs, while off-spinner Deepti Sharma ended with 2/30.

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

