Women's Maharashtra Premier League got a superstar

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on Thursday named the icon player of Ratnagiri Jets who will compete in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana was named the icon player of Ratnagiri Jets. Photograph: BCCI

The inaugural edition of the WMPL was set to be held in June last year but was postponed due to South Africa Women's tour of India, and the dates could not be worked out later.

Ratnagiri Jets have won the men's edition of the Maharashtra Premier League for two years in a row.

"The franchise has demonstrated success in the MPL and a clear vision for the women's game. I'm excited to play a part in shaping the next chapter of this journey and cannot wait to hit the ground running with my new teammates," Mandhana said in a release.