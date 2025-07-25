HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Time to say goodbye to playing': Veda calls it quits

'Time to say goodbye to playing': Veda calls it quits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 25, 2025 17:55 IST

Veda Krishnamurthy

IMAGE: Veda Krishnamurthy, who made her international debut in 2011, played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

India batter Veda Krishnamurthy on Friday announced her retirement from international cricket but hinted that she will continue to be associated with the sport in some other role.

Krishnamurthy, who made her international debut in 2011, played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, scoring 829 and 875 runs respectively with a total of 10 half-centuries across the two formats.

"From a small-town girl with big dreams to wearing the India jersey with pride. Grateful for everything

cricket gave me the lessons, the people, the memories. It's time to say goodbye to playing, but not to the game. Always for India. Always for the team," she announced on social media.

The 32-year-old, married to former Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala, last played for the country during a women's T20I match against Australia at Melbourne in 2020.

 

Her last One-Day International was in 2018.

Known for her hard-hitting with the bat, Krishnamurthy's last competitive game was for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in last year's Women's Premier League.

More than the numbers, Krishnamurthy's story was also one of grit and fight as she lost her mother (Cheluvamaba Devi) and sister (Vatsala Shivakumar) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
