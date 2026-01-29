HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sophie Molineux to replace Alyssa Healy as Australia captain

Sophie Molineux to replace Alyssa Healy as Australia captain

January 29, 2026 11:57 IST

Sophie Molineux

IMAGE: Sophie Molineux will start her captaincy tenure in the three T20 internationals against India. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Key Points

  • Sophie Molineux will captain Australia in the three T20 internationals against India.
  • Alyssa Healy will lead Australia in three ODIs and the one-off Test against India before retiring from international cricket.
  • Delhi Capitals' 19-year-old left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton earned a maiden call-up to the Australian Test side.

All-rounder Sophie Molineux will take over as Australia captain when Alyssa Healy retires at the end of the upcoming home series against India, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Healy, 35, announced earlier this month that she will retire, bringing an end to a 16-year international career that included two one-day international World Cup triumphs and six successful T20 World Cup campaigns.

Molineux, 28, will captain Australia in the three T20 internationals against India, with Healy leading the side for the three ODIs and the one-off Test.

Molineux will then take over as skipper of the ODI and Test sides for their tour of the Caribbean in March, Cricket Australia said.

"It's a real honour to be named Australian captain and something I'm incredibly proud of, especially following on from Alyssa, who's had such a huge impact on this team and the game," Molineux said.

Phoebe Litchfield selected for India series despite injury

The India tour of Australia kicks off with the three-match T20I series, starting in Sydney on February 15, followed by as many ODIs and concludes with the one-off Test in Perth, starting on March 6.

Nicola Carey, who is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026, has returned to the white-ball teams, while Delhi Capitals' 19-year-old left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton earned a maiden call-up to the Test side.

The selectors have also named Phoebe Litchfield in their squads across formats despite the left-handed batter being ruled out of the WPL with injury.

While Alana King has been excluded from the T20I squad, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris and Heather Graham do not feature in the ODI side.

Schutt was expected to retire from ODIs after Australia's loss to India in the World Cup semi-final last year.

The 28-year-old Molineux has also been the youngest captain in the Women's Big Bash League when she took over the reigns from Meg Lanning at Melbourne Renegades, and went on to lead Victoria later.

Australia Squads for India series:

T20Is: Sophie Molineux (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner (vice-captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

ODIs: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Molineux (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

One-off Test: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Molineux (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
