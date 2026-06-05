Women's Cricket A Loss-Making Proposition For ICC

In the last decade, only two Women's World Cups (in 2020 and 2023) managed to generate profits.

IMAGE: India won their maiden Women's World Cup title with a 52 run victory over South Africa at the D Y L Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, November 3, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begins amid scrutiny of ICC women's tournament financial performance.

ICC annual statements show women's World Cups have mostly operated at significant financial losses over past decade.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup recorded a $31.39 million loss despite increased prize money allocations.

Men's ICC tournaments continue to dominate revenue generation, offsetting losses from women's cricket events.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 starts shortly.

However, the International Cricket Council's annual financial statements over the last decade reveal that the marquee Women's World Cups, in both one-day international and T20 formats, have largely been a loss-making proposition for the ICC, even though viewership numbers for recent events have skyrocketed.

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, held and won by India, suffered a loss of $31.39 million -- the highest loss incurred by a women's cricket event in the last decade.

Even if the increased prize money pool is accounted for, the loss remains significant for the ICC.

In the last decade, only two Women's World Cups (in 2020 and 2023) managed to generate profits.

Meanwhile, Men's cricket marquee events continue to be the cash cow for the ICC.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff