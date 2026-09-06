Shafali Verma fastest and youngest to 3000 runs in WT20Is

Indian opener Shafali Verma has made history by becoming both the fastest and youngest player worldwide to achieve 3,000 runs in Women's T20 International cricket.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma is the fastest to the landmark in terms of balls faced, reaching 3,000 runs from just 2,182 deliveries.. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shafali Verma sets new Women's T20I record for fastest 3,000 runs.

Verma becomes the youngest player globally to reach 3,000 T20I runs.

She achieved the milestone in just 2,182 deliveries, surpassing Alyssa Healy.

India women's team secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

India opener Shafali Verma stormed into the record books on Saturday, becoming the fastest and youngest player in the world to reach 3,000 runs in Women’s T20 International.

The right-handed top-order batter from Haryana needed seven runs in India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday to reach the landmark.

She wasted no time, getting to the landmark.

She scored seven runs off the first two deliveries of India’s innings, hitting spinner Sadia Iqbal for a six and single off successive deliveries to complete the landmark.

Shafali's Record-Breaking Performance

She is the fastest to the landmark in terms of balls faced, reaching 3,000 runs from just 2,182 deliveries.

Before Shafali, the previous record for the fastest to 3,000 runs was held by Australia’s Alyssa Healy. Healy, who retired from international cricket earlier this year.

Aged just 22 years and 220 days, Shafali is also the youngest player to achieve the feat.

Shafali, who made her Women’s T20I debut for India in 2019, is the third Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to reach the 3,000-run milestone in T20Is.

India women continued their dominance over Pakistan, thrashing them by seven wickets in their T20 Asia Cup clash in Dubai.

After bundling Pakistan out for just 55, India chased down the target in only 8.4 overs.

India completed a perfect group-stage campaign, securing three victories in as many matches, having beaten Thailand and Hong Kong in their first two games.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s final group-stage clash against Hong Kong will be a do-or-die encounter, with a place in the semi-final at stake.