'Important to keep the standards high': Harmanpreet salutes India after Pakistan rout

Harmanpreet Kaur led India to a clinical seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup T20 in a milestone game for the Indian skipper.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India secured a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup T20.

Pakistan was bowled out for a record-low 55 runs in women's T20 International history.

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first captain in the history of cricket to lead the country in 150 T20 Internationals.

Indian spin quartet, including Shree Charani and Prema Rawat, played crucial roles in bundling out Pakistan for a low total.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't be happier that her team was clinical and ruthless in equal measure in its seven-wicket win over Pakistan in an inconsequential group league match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Saturday.

The Indian spin quartet of Shree Charani, Prema Rawat, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma bowled out Pakistan for a meagre 55 -- their lowest ever total in women's T20 International before notching up the runs in just 8.4 overs.

"It was a very important game for us. We talk about being ruthless, so very happy. All the bowlers have been outstanding, stuck to the plans, read the pitch well and executed well," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

What pleased the skipper was the fact that India didn't let their guard down despite reaching the semi-finals even before facing Pakistan.

"It is very important to keep the standards high. I know what this team brings to the table. As far as losing three wickets is concerned, it can happen. Pakistan have a good bowling attack," Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet's Historic Captaincy Milestone

Harmanpreet scripted history during the match, becoming the first cricketer -- male or female -- to captain a team in 150 T20 Internationals,

In fact, Indian women have played 228 T20Is since inception and Harmanpreet has been a part of 205 games.

"I am grateful. I never thought that I will come this far. Keep supporting (appeal to fans). Hope I keep continuing the good work," she added.

Young spinner Charani, who had figures of 3 for 7 in 4 overs said that the bowling coach had told her to put more revs (revolutions) on the ball which in turn helps in imparting drift and turn.

"Just wanted to bowl to my strengths and according to the field. I just try to give more revs on the ball," Charani said.

She is one short of 50 T20I wickets but is not ready to rest on the laurels.

"It is normal. I want to keep up my good work," she said.

Pakistan Skipper Reflects On Batting Collapse

A dejected Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, in her defense, said that she felt batting first after winning the toss wasn't all that bad an option considering the bowling attack that they possess.

"We had a collapse. It was a fresh wicket and we wanted to put maximum total as we had a good bowling side," Sana said.

She was the only Pakistani bowler who looked incisive taking three quick wickets.

"It doesn't matter that I got three wickets. We will try to play good cricket in our last game," she stated.