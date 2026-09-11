Women's Asia Cup: Fielding A Big Worry For India Despite Winning Run

Seasoned India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has addressed concerns regarding the team's fielding ahead of the Women's Asia Cup T20 final, asserting that dropped catches are a natural part of cricket and the side is focused on delivering a strong all-round performance.

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with captain Deepti Sharma during the Women's Asia Cup T20 semi-final against Bangladesh on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Deepti Sharma dismissed concerns over India's fielding, stating dropped catches are a normal part of the game despite four chances being put down against Bangladesh.

India has maintained an undefeated record in the Women's Asia Cup T20, showcasing strong performances across other departments.

The team plans to strategise for the final after observing the second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sharma emphasised that the Indian team does not underestimate any opponent, regardless of who they face in the final.

Deepti Sharma highlighted her confidence in contributing as an all-rounder, following her stellar performance against Bangladesh with both bat and ball.

Seasoned India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has brushed aside concerns surrounding the team's sub-par fielding in an otherwise fine Asia Cup campaign so far, saying dropped catches are a part of the game and the side remains focused on strong all-round showing as it gears up for the final.

India have won all their matches in the Women's Asia Cup T20 so far but their long-standing weakness of poor fielding, particularly catching, persists. India put down as many as four chances against Bangladesh in the semi-final on Thursday.

Addressing Fielding Concerns

In the very first over of the chase, Pratika Rawal dropped an overhead catch before putting down another one later. Smriti Mandhana misjudged a boundary catch, while Richa Ghosh and Nandani Sharma collided while going for one near square leg.

"As a team in fielding, we have been doing good (work in training). We are doing practice sessions taking, you know, a number of catches as well as fielding also," Deepti said after India's 40-run win over Bangladesh here on Thursday.

"I think that it will be a day here or a day there, it happens. But we are always up for the finals as a team in all three departments," she added.

Final Preparations And Strategy

India will face either arch-rivals Pakistan or defending champions Sri Lanka in the final and Deepti said the team would draft its plans after watching the second semi-final on Friday.

"After this game, we will sit together tomorrow and that will help us to do more (about) strategy towards the finals," she said.

Asked who she would want to see in the final, Deepti said: "Actually, it depends on their result."

"Our team doesn't take any team lightly. Doesn't matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team how we can do better in each and every game. As a collective team performance, how can we do better."

Deepti's All-Round Contribution

Deepti once again put up a stellar all-round display, scoring a six-ball 13 before returning with figures of 3/26 against Bangladesh.

"Whenever I get an opportunity in batting, I always trust that I can contribute in batting also. So I'm glad (about the) few balls I got to hit today.

"It always gives me confidence. Either bowling first or batting first doesn't matter to me, but I always contribute as an all-rounder for the team."