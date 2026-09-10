Shafali Verma's resilient knock helps India post 149 vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup semifinal

Shafali Verma's stroke-filled 64, despite multiple dropped catches, propelled India to a competitive 149 for five against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup semifinal.

IMAGE: India's Shafali Verma plays an attacking shot against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup semifinal in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Shafali Verma scored a crucial 64 runs off 40 balls, anchoring India's innings in the Women's Asia Cup semifinal.

Verma benefited from three dropped catches, highlighting Bangladesh's fielding lapses.

India posted a competitive total of 149 for five against Bangladesh on a challenging pitch.

Other Indian batters, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, struggled to accelerate against an impressive Bangladesh bowling attack.

India will now look to defend their total, considering the low-scoring nature of the tournament.

• SCORECARD

Shafali Verma rode her luck on a testing pitch to push India to 149 for five in the Women's Asia Cup semifinal against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

Shafali was dropped as many as three times in her stroke-filled 64 off 40 balls.

The Bangladesh bowling attack, which has been impressive in the tournament, was able to keep the accomplished Indian batters quiet for majority of the innings.

In total, four dropped catches let Bangladesh down else India would have struggled to get past the 120-run mark.

Verma's Crucial Contribution Amidst Batting Struggles

IMAGE: Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal put on a 50-run stand for the second wicket. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (24 not out off 28), usually a good player of spin, struggled initially, managing just four runs off her first 16 balls.

Shafali single handedly steered India to a competitive total notwithstanding her remarkable stroke of luck, having been dropped on 6, 11 and 56.

While the batters in the top four batted at a sub-100 strike-rate, Shafali ended with an impressive 160 strike-rate that included three sixes off the spinners.

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IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates her half-century. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The destructive opener played her shots all around the park and her innings included a front foot pull off pacer Marufa Akter, reverse sweep and massive hits down the ground off the spinners.

India did well to reach 45 for one in the Powerplay but could not accelerate in the middle overs.

Middle Order Fails To Capitalise

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma provided finishes touches to the Indian innings with a quickfire 13. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India's new number three Pratika Rawal (20 off 24) has been under pressure in the tournament but on Thursday she made a sizzling start, a copy book cover drive off Akter.

Later in her innings, she came out of the crease to hit a six before falling to the same bowler.

Richa Ghosh (21 off 16) too was slow to get off the blocks but managed to add valuable runs.

Skipper Harmanpreet redeemed herself with a couple of sixes towards the end.

Considering it has been a low scoring tournament, India would back themselves to defend their total.