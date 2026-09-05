Women's Asia Cup: Spinners Shine As India Women Trounce Pakistan In Dubai

India's women's team trounced arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's Asia Cup, thanks to exceptional bowling from spinners Shree Charani and Prema Rawat.

IMAGE: Prema Rawat celebrates a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup.

Spinners Shree Charani and Prema Rawat each claimed three wickets, dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup.

Pakistan was bowled out for a record-low T20I total of 55 runs in 18.1 overs.

Spinners Shree Charani and Prema Rawat wreaked havoc with the ball as a dominant India trounced Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided match in the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who became the first international captain (men or women) to lead the country in 150 T20Is, couldn't have been more pleased to find her spinners skittling out Pakistan for 55 in just 18.1 overs -- their lowest-ever total in the shortest format.



Fittingly, she finished the game with a regal six down the ground.

India's spinners -- 22-year-old left-arm orthodox Charani (3/7 in 4 overs), 24-year-old leg-break bowler Prema (3/9 in 4 overs) and part-time wrist spinner Shafali Verma (1/10 in 3 overs) completely dismantled the Pakistan batting.



Deepti Sharma (2/5 in 3.1 overs) completed the formalities.

India's Dominant Bowling Performance

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates after dismissing Muneeba Ali. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India completed the chase in 8.4 overs despite losing Shafali Verma (12), Smriti Mandhana (9) and Pratika Rawal (4) cheaply to Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana.



Harmanpreet, who stroked 18 not out, was the highest run-getter in the low-scoring contest. She and Deepti (12 not out) steadied the Indian team after some initial jitters as they lost three early wickets.



Indian women would have expected a little bit of competition before their semi-finals but such was the plight of Pakistani batters that once again it became a 'No Contest'.



In the history of the T20 Asia Cup, India have a 7-1 record against Pakistan.



Earlier, opting to bat, Pakistan did start confidently reaching 27 for no loss in little over four overs with openers Muneeba Ali (13) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) facing the seamers with ease but none of the other batters were able to reach double figures in an embarrassing display of ineptitude.



The two wrist spinners, Shafali and Prema, didn't try to turn and kept attacking the stumps with relentless accuracy. By the time, Deepti came in to bowl, Pakistan women had already thrown in the towel.



In 18.1 overs, Indian bowlers delivered an astounding 78 dot balls.

IMAGE: Shree Charani sent Pakistan tumbling in the middle overs with excellent figures of 3/7 in four overs. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Pakistan Collapse In Middle Overs

Once, Harmanpreet Kaur, captaining the country for the 150th time in T20Is, gauged that the pitch was offering turn, she introduced the spinners right away and got due dividends. Suddenly Pakistan lost six wickets for the addition of nine runs to totter at 36 for 6 after the end of 10 overs.



Strangled for runs, Muneeba tried to shuffle towards leg stump to make room and was beaten all ends up.



Charani then got into the act as she extracted appreciable turn and bounce at the same time. Gull Feroza (0) tried to hit her against the turn to get caught at short third while Zulfiqar missed a sweep shot to be adjudged plumb in-front.



Ayesha Zafar (2) was strangled as she tried to break the shackles, only to lob an easy catch to Harmanpreet at mid-on.



Sadaf Shamas (3) tried to hit her way out on a difficult track against Prema, who bowled straight and hit the stumps.



Pakistan's biggest hope, skipper Fatima Sana (0) got a classical off-break from Deepti Sharma that hit her flush on the pads and could have hit the leg-middle line.



Eyman Fatima (5) and Umm-e Hani (6) were involved in a horrible mix-up leading to the former being run-out at the non-striker's end.



Umm-e Hani also perished like many of her teammates trying a sweep without even having an iota of idea about the length of the delivery. By then the contest was over even before India came out to bat.