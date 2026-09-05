Women's Asia Cup: India, Pakistan Captains Snub Each Other Again At Toss

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 witnessed another notable moment as India and Pakistan women's cricket captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana, maintained their no-handshake stance at the toss in Dubai.

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana during the toss. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

Key Points India and Pakistan women's cricket captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana, continued their no-handshake tradition at the Women's Asia Cup 2026 toss.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss in Dubai and chose to bat first against India.

India women's team holds a dominant record against Pakistan in T20Is, winning nine out of their last ten encounters.

The high-profile Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday once again saw the two captains snub each other at the toss.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat first against India.

The no-handshake saga continued as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sana once again refrained from shaking hands during the toss.

"We are going to bat first because we want to put a maximum total here. We know we have a good bowling side, so we will try to restrict them," said Sana at the toss.

India's Superb Record Against Pakistan

India women have won nine of their last 10 T20Is against Pakistan, with their only defeat coming in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. head into this clash in a strong position, having won their opening two games to seal their place in the knockouts.

Pakistan, meanwhile, began their campaign with a win over Thailand and, regardless of today’s result, still have a game against Hong Kong to come.

While Harmanpreet Kaur said it is good to get a chance to bowl first, and India would look to restrict the opponent to a low total.

"Our bowling is doing great in this tournament, and good to get the opportunity to bowl first. I think while batting it's always about giving ourselves some time and then going for your shots. And I think the first two games we did really well in that department, and hopefully we will continue," said India skipper Harmanpreet.