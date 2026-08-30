Thailand spinners trigger India's batting collapse in Asia Cup opener

Thailand's spinners orchestrated a stunning batting collapse against seven-time champions India, despite Shafali Verma's explosive 64, in their Women's Asia Cup opener.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma bats during India's Asia Cup opener against Thailand in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Shafali Verma smashed a belligerent 64 off just 36 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, setting a strong foundation for India.

India experienced a dramatic batting collapse, losing four wickets for 21 runs after being well-placed at 100 in 10 overs.

Thailand's leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi was instrumental, taking 3/26 and triggering the collapse with key wickets.

Smriti Mandhana provided a quick start with 19 runs off 10 balls before being run out early in the innings.

Despite the middle-order struggles, Kranti Gaud's unbeaten 15 off eight balls helped India surpass the 150-run mark.

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Shafali Verma smashed a belligerent 64 before Thailand's spinners, led by Suleeporn Laomi's three-wicket burst, triggered an inexplicable collapse to restrict seven-time champions India to 159/9 in their Women's Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday.

Asked to bat, India raced to 100 in 10 overs, with Shafali smashing her 19th T20I fifty off just 26 balls. The opener hit eight fours and three sixes in her 36-ball 64 and looked set to propel India to a 200-plus total before the innings unravelled.

Thailand Spinners Dominate India's Batting

India lost four wickets for 21 runs as Laomi's variations, drift and flight exposed the middle order.

The 28-year-old leg-spinner finished with 3/26, including two wickets in two balls off Shafali and Richa Ghosh, while off-spinner Sunida Chaturongrattana claimed 2/31.

Smriti Mandhana got India off to a flying start, taking 13 runs from the first over with three boundaries off Phannita Maya.

She raced to 19 off 10 balls before a brilliant direct hit from Suwanchonrathi from long-on caught the Indian vice-captain short while attempting a second run.

But Shafali continued to dominate. She took on left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong with successive boundaries before advancing down the track to hit Sunida for a six and a four.

She then charged Laomi and cleared long-off for a six to bring up her half-century.

India's Middle Order Struggles After Strong Start

IMAGE: Shafali Verma hit eight boundaries and three sixes in her 36-ball 64. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

India were cruising at 100/2 after 10 overs when Laomi struck to remove debutant Pratika Rawal, who was cleaned up for 22 off 18 balls by a delivery that darted back in and crashed into her leg stump.

Rawal was drafted into the Playing XI in place of the injured Jemimah Rodrigues and failed to convert a promising start.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then fell for five, edging a sweep to give Putthawong her 170th T20I wicket and further cement her status as the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is.

Laomi Shines for Thailand

The biggest blow came in the following over when Laomi struck twice in two balls. Shafali attempted to take on a slower, tossed-up delivery but chipped a return catch to the bowler.

Richa then fell for a duck, driving another full delivery straight to extra cover.

Deepti Sharma, playing her 150th T20I and becoming only the third Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti to reach the landmark, was run out for five as Laomi capped a superb spell with a sharp throw.

Sunida then compounded India's troubles in the 17th over, dismissing Bharti Fulmali for 13 and Prema Rawat for six in the space of four balls.

India, who were in complete control at the halfway stage, found themselves at 137/9 before Kranti Gaud provided a late flourish.

Gaud smashed an unbeaten 15 off eight balls, including a four and a six, to take India past the 150-run mark.