Home  » Cricket » Shafali blasts 34-ball 69 as India rout Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

Shafali blasts 34-ball 69 as India rout Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: December 23, 2025 21:50 IST

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma celebrates her half-century during the women's second T20I at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire half-century as India women thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 International in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Shafali blasted an unbeaten 69 from 34 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six, as India raced to 129/3 in 11.5 overs, to win with 49 balls to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Jemimah Rodrigues played an entertaining cameo of 26 from 15 balls, putting on 58 from 27 balls for the second wicket to help India recover after the early departure of opener Smriti Mandhana for 14.

Sneh Rana

IMAGE: Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of Chamari Athapaththu during the women's second T20I at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, seasoned Sneh Rana was well complemented by young spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani as India once again restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 128 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Sri Lanka suffered a late collapse, losing their six wickets for only 24 runs.

India women's team celebrate

IMAGE: Sree Charani celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Hasini Perera. Photograph: BCCI

Off-spinner Rana, who got a look-in after Deepti Sharma was ruled out due to fever, showed her utility keeping the Lankan batters under tight leash with figures of 1 for 11 in four overs, including a maiden.

Charani, who made an impression during India's ODI World Cup triumph, took 2 for 23 in her quota of overs while Vaishnavi after an impressive debut in the opening encounter, finished with 2 for 32 not letting the Islanders get easy runs in her second spell.

India women's team celebrate

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the dismissal of Nilakshika Silva of Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu (31 off 24 balls) looked in good nick as she deposited length deliveries from seamers Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy over the ropes but it was Rana, who kept her quiet by repeatedly pitching on good length. 

After India's bowlers dried up the runs, Athapaththu attempted to Rana over the top but failed to middle the ball and was taken by Amanjot Kaur at long-off in the sixth over.

This was after Athapaththu's opening partner Vishmi Gunaratne (1) had offered a simple return catch to Gaud.

India women's team

IMAGE: Amanjot Kaur takes the catch to dismiss Kavisha Dilhari off the bowling of Shree Charani. Photograph: BCCI

Hasini Perera (22 off 28 balls) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33 off 32 balls) did stitch a stand of 44 but they could never set the tempo against the Indian spin troika.

 

Once Hasini offered a tame return catch off a Charani full toss, Sri Lankans never recovered and lost wickets in a heap towards the end.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

