Wolvaardt shines again as SA beat India to win T20I series 4-1

Laura Wolvaardt's stellar performance led South Africa to a decisive victory over India in the Women's T20I series, exposing India's batting frailties ahead of the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 92, which included 11 fours and 2 sixes off 56 balls, gave South Africa a 23-run victory over India in the fifth T20I in Benoni on Monday. Photograph: ProteasWomenCSA/X

Key Points Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 92 propelled South Africa to a 23-run victory, securing the T20I series 4-1.

India's batting order collapsed, failing to chase a target of 156 despite Bharti Fulmali's counter-attacking 40.

South Africa's disciplined bowling attack, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba, restricted India to 132 for eight.

Frequent changes in the Indian XI and a lack of batting consistency proved costly ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Indian spinners Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each, but Wolvaardt's late surge secured the win for South Africa.

India suffered yet another batting meltdown in a modest 156-run chase as South Africa rode on skipper Laura Wolvaardt's sublime unbeaten 92 to clinch a convincing 23-run win and seal the Women's T20I series 4-1 in dominant fashion on Monday.

Wolvaardt, who has already notched up two fifties and a century in the series, struck 11 fours and two sixes in her 56-ball knock, carrying her bat despite wickets falling around her.

Her late flourish -- two sixes off the final two balls -- lifted South Africa past the 150-mark after a middle-overs slowdown.

In reply, India were restricted to 132 for eight, their experienced batters once again failing to deliver.

India's Batting Order Collapses

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur laboured to 22 off 28 balls, while Shafali Verma (4), Jemimah Rodrigues (1) and Deepti Sharma (8) fell cheaply, without much resistance.

It was left to Bharti Fulmali to provide some fight with a counter-attacking 40 off 30 balls (4x4, 2x6), but India's middle-overs stagnation following a poor start proved costly.

South Africa's bowlers were disciplined throughout, with Nonkululeko Mlaba leading the charge with an impressive 2/15, including a maiden, and accounting for Harmanpreet. Nadine de Klerk also picked up two wickets.

It was a reality check for the WODI champions India ahead of the T20 World Cup in two months' time, as frequent changes in the playing eleven and lack of consistency continued to hurt their campaign.

Early Setbacks for India

India got off to a poor start, losing Shafali and Rodrigues in quick succession to slump to 21 for two in four overs.

Shafali's attempted sweep off Eliz-Mari Marx found Chloe Tryon at fine leg, who held on to a sharp catch.

Rodrigues followed soon after, mistiming a pull off Ayabonga Khaka, with Tryon once again impressing with a well-judged running catch at deep square leg.

With India in trouble early, Harmanpreet and opener Anushka Sharma attempted to rebuild cautiously.

However, with the required rate climbing, Anushka fell to a well-disguised slower ball from de Klerk, leaving India at 38 for three in 7.3 overs. Their 17-run stand consumed 24 balls, adding to the pressure.

Fulmali's Fightback and South Africa's Bowling

Fulmali then injected some momentum with her aggressive strokeplay, even as Harmanpreet struggled to accelerate before being dismissed by Mlaba in the 13th over.

Needing 79 runs off the last seven overs, India's task was steep. Fulmali kept their hopes alive briefly, but South Africa continued to chip away at regular intervals, and her dismissal in the 16th over effectively ended the contest.

Wolvaardt's Dominance and Indian Spinners

Earlier, the Indian spin duo of Shree Charani (2/22) and Deepti Sharma (2/37) turned the game with timely breakthroughs while Renuka Singh (2/21) stepped up at the death.

The young left-arm spinner Charani removed Sune Luus (23) and Tazmin Brits (2) in successive overs as South Africa slipped from 70 for no loss in eight overs to lose three wickets in the next four.

Renuka Singh then struck at the death, picking up two wickets in three balls as South Africa struggled to break free.

However, Wolvaardt held firm and finished with a flourish, taking on Deepti with back-to-back sixes in the final over.

Wolvaardt's Early Onslaught

Opting to bat, Wolvaardt was at her elegant best from the outset, taking charge in Kranti Goud's opening over with two boundaries in an 11-run start.

She barely put a foot wrong, continuing her exquisite strokeplay against the new ball, including consecutive fours off Renuka -- one powered through midwicket and another crisply driven through point, showcasing her range on both sides of the wicket.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur introduced spin through Charani, but Wolvaardt maintained the momentum, stepping out for a boundary and following it up with a drive past mid-off.

South Africa ended the power play at 49 for no loss, with Wolvaardt in full control.

India finally broke through when Charani deceived Luus in flight, with Richa Ghosh completing a stumping after a brief fumble.

The run-rate dipped sharply thereafter, and Charani struck again in her next over, knocking over Brits with a fuller delivery.

Deepti then returned to dismiss Annerie Dercksen for a duck, as South Africa lost three wickets for just 14 runs between the ninth and 12th overs, derailing their innings before Wolvaardt's late surge.